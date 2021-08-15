Iowa public health officials concerned, exasperated as COVID surges again

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa has waned in recent weeks, to the point where the state has discarded more than 81,000 unused doses of the vaccine last week, the state public health department told the Des Moines Register. The department previously warned it may have to discard roughly 217,000 doses by the end of August.

“We have a miracle called vaccine. Why are we squandering that opportunity?” Dwivedi asked. “We are not only jeopardizing our health, but the health of our loved ones and neighbors and everyone we interact with.”

In Woodbury County, just 40.7% of the total population is vaccinated, lagging the statewide rate of 47.6%. That concerns Kevin Grieme, director of Siouxland Public Health.

“When you consider that about two out of every three (Woodbury County residents) are not vaccinated, the level of protection that is realized is much lower, which allows the virus to spread,” Grieme said.

The surging number of COVID-related hospitalizations has renewed concerns over Iowa’s health care system, which was pushed to the brink during the pandemic’s winter surge. Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines has again suspended elective surgeries.

The vast majority of new hospital admissions are people who are not vaccinated.