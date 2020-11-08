IOWA MOURNS: Lawton craftsman Jerry Schleis, adventurous, friend to many

Marie did her best to put on a brave face during the trip to the hospital, despite her deep fears, telling her husband: “They’re going to hook you up with some good stuff, and get you back to rights, and you’ll be out of here in a couple days.”

“And I don’t know if he believed that, and I don’t know if I did,” she added.

While Jerry was hospitalized, Marie heard little of his condition despite her repeated calls to the hospital. Frustrated, she eventually learned her husband had declined an offer to phone his wife every day with updates. He felt that would’ve been too much of a burden for the nurses.

Jerry was hospitalized nearly a month before he died Sept. 13. On one phone call before he died, he asked Marie to go through his wallet and find the calling-card of the woman who’d helped him with his Medicare insurance.

“He said, ‘I was talking to the nurse overnight, and she’s about to retire, and I told her that I’d get her the name and number of my gal that could help her navigate (the Medicare-insurance system),’” Jerry said. “So, there you are in the fight for your life, and you’re making a friend, and thinking about, ‘How can I help this woman?’”

Iowa Mourns is a series of remembrances about Iowans who lost their lives to COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Iowa Mourns is a series of remembrances about Iowans who lost their lives to COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0