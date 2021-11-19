Iowa lawmakers react to U.S. House vote on Democrats’ budget, social programming and climate policy legislation

Iowa reaction to U.S. House vote on Democrats’ budget, social programming and climate policy legislation:

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Des Moines: “The Build Back Better Act is one of the largest middle class tax cuts in history, and invests in Iowa’s communities to create new jobs and new opportunities. It will lower prescription drug costs, make education and housing more accessible, and help you care for your family members. And we’re doing all of this while also not raising taxes on Iowa’s middle class families.”

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa: “Instead of working on bipartisan fixes to address … crises and support American families, the majority is pushing through a multi-trillion-dollar reckless tax and spend package that is full of tax giveaways for the wealthy at the expense of hard-working American families.”

Iowa Democratic Party: “Thanks to Democrats like Congresswoman Cindy Axne, the Build Back Better Act will transform the lives of every Iowan, dramatically lowering the costs of health care, child care and prescription drugs. And all without raising taxes on working families.”

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull: “Iowans should not have to pay the price for the most drastic and reckless expansion of the federal government in recent history, but that is exactly what will happen if this bill becomes law.”

DCCC Spokesperson Elena Kuhn: “Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ vote today proved yet again that their loyalty towards their extremist party bosses trumps their commitment to the voters who rely on them to deliver. No thanks to Hinson and Miller-Meeks, Iowans will now gain access to more affordable health care, good-paying jobs, cleaner environments, and historic tax cuts that will make a big difference in their lives.”

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley: “Changes that will drastically reshape the ethos of our country should never be passed along partisan lines. Certain policy items could have been thoughtfully addressed through bipartisan negotiations, like family leave and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. But the Democrat approach was radically partisan and far outside the mainstream.”

Progress Iowa Executive Director Matt Sinovic: “Build Back Better is incredibly popular, and thankfully a group of principled lawmakers like Rep. Cindy Axne are standing with us. Meanwhile, partisan politicians like Reps. Ashley Hinson, Marianette Miller-Meeks, and Randy Feenstra sold us out to their big pharma and big oil donors and tried to block a bill for child care, affordable medicine, and protecting our air and water that 70% of Americans support.”

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann: “Build Back Broke gives money to the IRS to spy on Iowans’ bank accounts, provides tax cuts to blue state millionaires, raises taxes on middle-class families, and includes taxpayer-funded payouts to illegal immigrants.”

Sue Dinsdale, Director, Iowa Citizen Action Network: “(Many) features of Build Back Better aren’t just popular with the public, but they will improve millions of lives, reshape the economy and finally enable many more people to have a fair shot at prosperity, security and mobility.”

Republican National Committee spokesman Kush Desai: “Democrats have completely abandoned hardworking Iowans by voting for Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Broke’ agenda, which is a huge tax cut for the wealthiest Americans and a slap in the face to Iowans who are already experiencing skyrocketing prices and economic hardships thanks to Biden.”

