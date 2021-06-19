Iowa justices end challenge to water quality strategy

Oxley said the court majority's "dismissive characterization of the plaintiffs' requested declaratory relief as too general rings hollow." She said if a court struck down the state's current voluntary pollution strategy for farmers, the state could impose mandatory regulations on farmers that would provide relief to the plaintiffs that meets constitutional standards.

McDonald said he shared many of the views raised by the majority but also believed the case should not be remanded to the district court for dismissal.

“The majority raises a host of legitimate concerns regarding the constitutionality, feasibility and efficacy of potential remedies,” McDonald wrote in his dissent. “I share those concerns.”

But, he said, given the case currently “is in the head waters,” his preference was to “remand and allow the case to continue downstream.”

In a joint statement, CCI and the Food & Water Watch officials said “we speak for many people across the state of Iowa when we say that we are deeply disappointed.” They pledged to work with other partners to continue “harnessing” grassroots power to seek “real, actionable” solutions to remedy what they view as Iowa’s water crisis.