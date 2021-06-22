Iowa GOP decries federal election ‘power grab’

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said she opposed the bill because it showed Democrats were ignoring the needs of families by pushing legislation that put the priority on Washington politicians, attempting to centralize power, politicize the Federal Elections Commission, mandate unlimited ballot harvesting and force taxpayers to fund campaigns. She said her experience as a county commissioner of elections reinforced her trust in state and local officials more than the federal government.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, issued a statement calling the measure more about sending power to Washington than stopping voter suppression.

“Make no mistake: This bill is not about voter rights, and after pushing it for several years, this bill is obviously not in response to the 2020 election, which had the greatest voter turnout in our history,” he said. “This bill would upend our very well-run elections in Iowa and replace them with a new system from Washington. We ought to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat. This bill does not achieve that goal.”

Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa, called the proposed election-law changes “a blatant political move” by Democrats who see that President Joe Biden is “upside down” in the polls to want to “hold onto power” in the 2022 midterm elections.

Earlier this year, the Republican-led Iowa Legislature passed and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed election-law changes that shorten the state’s early voting period, shorten the period to request mail-in ballots and bar elections officials from proactively sending ballot request forms to voters, among other provisions. During Tuesday’s conference call, Pate said he and his colleagues are constantly “looking at best practices” for elections, but some voting rights experts, county election officials and Democrats have argued that the changes will make it harder for minority, elderly and disabled voters to cast ballots.

