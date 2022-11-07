Iowa gets much-needed rain as harvest nears end

DES MOINES — Warm and dry conditions early last week helped accelerate row crop harvest, which remained ahead of average with 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, completing fall tillage, anhydrous application, baling stalks, seeding cover crops, and applying manure.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 17% very short, 37% short, 44% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 25% very short, 39% short, 36% adequate and 0% surplus.

Harvest of the corn for grain crop reached 89% complete, six days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain remained 17%.

Soybean harvest was virtually complete at 97%, eight days ahead of last year and nine days ahead of the average.

Livestock were mostly doing well, with some reports of calves being treated for pneumonia.

Weather summary

Much-needed and above-average rainfall was observed across the southeastern half of Iowa during the first week of November, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Positive departures between two to three inches were common at several south-central and eastern stations. Unseasonably warm temperatures also blanketed the state with a statewide average temperature of 51.0 degrees, 8.3 degrees above normal.

Weekly rain totals ranged from 0.01 inch at Estherville Municipal Airport (Emmet County) to 4.30 inches in Osceola. The statewide weekly average rainfall was 1.47 inches; the normal is 0.54 inch. Lamoni (Decatur County) and Little Sioux (Harrison County) reported the week’s high temperature of 80 degrees on the 2nd, on average 24 degrees above normal. Sibley (Osceola County) and Sioux City Airport (Woodbury County) reported the week’s low temperature of 23 degrees on the 5th, on average five degrees below normal. Four-inch soil temperatures were in the mid 40s north to low 50s south as of Sunday.