Iowa crops heavily damaged by derecho, ag secretary says

DES MOINES — Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said Friday about 14 million acres of insured crops were in the path of Monday’s derecho, but about 3.57 million acres of corn and 2.5 million acres of soybeans in 36 counties took the brunt of the punishing winds and driving rain.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s risk management agency reported Friday that 57 Iowa counties were in the path of the fasting-moving west-to-east storm — including 8.2 million acres of corn and 5.6 million acres of soybeans that may have been affected.

According to Naig, 36 counties in Iowa were hardest hit by the derecho, based on MODIS satellite imagery and Storm Prediction Center preliminary storm reports. Within those counties, the storm likely had the greatest impact on 3.57 million acres of corn and 2.5 million acres of soybeans, he said.

“I’ve been touring some of the hardest-hit parts of the state this week to speak with farmers and agribusinesses that were impacted by the derecho,” Naig said in a statement.

“These farmers put significant resources into this crop and were planning for strong yields. Now their crops have been damaged — some destroyed — and the state has lost tens of millions of bushels of grain storage just a few weeks before harvest begins.