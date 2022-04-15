Iowa caucuses could be split

DES MOINES — Publicly, Iowa Democrats are putting on a brave face. But the reality is more grim: Their lead position in the country’s presidential nominating process is very much in danger.

Every four years, in every election cycle since the modern system was created in 1972, Iowa has started the process of choosing the Democratic and Republican candidates for president. That has brought expansive attention to the state as presidential candidates make early visits in hopes of building momentum.

But the national Democratic Party this week approved new rules that could shake up that order. Under the new rules, states must apply to be one of the first four or five states to make their presidential preference.

And the criteria for early-voting states being established by the national party will make it difficult for Iowa to make a case it should remain among the early contests.

Iowa Democrats will nonetheless make their case.

“Iowa will absolutely be applying to be in the early window, and we will look forward to enthusiastically making our case,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said in a statement.

The process, though, may be stacked against Iowa.

When choosing early-voting states, the national party will consider multiple factors, including demographic diversity, whether the state is considered a battleground, and access to the ballot. That gives preference to states with primary elections over states with caucuses.

Iowa does not fare well in those metrics.

Iowa is not diverse relative to most of the country; it is tied with Utah for having the seventh-highest white population, according to federal census data.

In the past two presidential elections, Iowa went for Republican Donald Trump by 9 and 8 percentage points in the general election. But in nine presidential elections since 1988, Iowa has gone for the Democratic candidate six times.

On the Democratic side Iowa remains a caucus state. That can only be changed by state law. Even if Democrats want to change to a primary process, Republicans have full control of the state lawmaking process.

“It certainly does not bode well for the (Democratic) caucuses, the traditional first-in-the-nation position,” said Dennis Goldford, a political science professor at Drake University who wrote the 2010 book, “The Iowa Precinct Caucuses: The Making of a Media Event.” “If they haven’t passed on, so to speak, they’re certainly in critical condition.”

The changes may not be noticeable for another six years. If President Joe Biden seeks re-election in 2024, it is unlikely he will face any significant primary challenge. Thus, the Democrats’ presidential nominating season will not likely be competitive. It will probably be 2028 before the Democratic presidential contest is competitive and garnering national interest.

The potential changes do not impact Republicans. National Republicans on Thursday reiterated their plan to keep Iowa as the first state in their party’s presidential nominating process.

That means it’s likely that in 2024, two different states will start the presidential nominating processes.

Jeff Kaufmann, the Republican Party of Iowa chair, said Thursday that he hopes national Democrats will continue to include Iowa among early-voting states. He warned that if they take Iowa out of that position, it will send the message that national Democrats do not value rural, Midwest voters.

“We’re going to go first. Iowa Republicans are going to go first. I want Iowa Democrats to go first,” Kaufmann said. “Even if there’s a political advantage to me being able to say that (national Democrats) tossed Iowa overboard … I don’t want to be able to say that. Because I think the state is going to be stronger if we go together. And I think the process is going to be stronger. So I’m still going to stand with (Iowa Democrats).”

Iowa has long been forced to defend its enviable position on the presidential nominating calendar. The heat on Democrats rose to a fever pitch after the 2020 caucuses, when a new program designed to record and report the results on caucus night failed, leaving Democrats without official results for weeks.

Critics also point to the caucus format, which requires participants to be physically present for a defined period of time, making participation difficult for individuals with physical challenges, or with family or work responsibilities that conflict.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0