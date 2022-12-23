IHSAA ratings change met with support in Cedar Valley

Changes are coming to Iowa High School Athletic Association football and schools in the Cedar Valley are getting ready for what those changes will bring.

Earlier this month, the IHSAA board of control approved recommendations from its classification committee to adopt a new model that weighs socioeconomic factors in determining a school’s enrollment for purposes of its class rating in football. The current system features six 11-player classifications and one 8-player classification. The proposed change will reduce a school’s enrollment for football classification by 40% of its free or reduced-price lunch count to determine classification. The model will apply to IHSAA football starting in the 2023-24 season.

Iowa principals voted on the implementation from last Friday through Thursday.

“Our schools have asked us to consider socioeconomic factors in classification and the IHSAA, after much study and discussion, is pleased to offer such a strategy,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in an official release.

Football is the only sport where scheduling is decided by the IHSAA. Scheduling for all other sports is determined by the individual schools based on conference affiliation or agreement between nonconference schools.

The measure received heavy support from schools overseen by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Dubuque. It was approved by both Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville and Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo. According to Don Bosco Principal Shelby Douglas, the measure is in line with Roman Catholic social teachings about equity and opportunity for others, prompting her to vote in favor.

“We believe fair, socioeconomic opportunities for all is at the heart of this proposal from IHSAA,” Douglas wrote in a news release. “This movement must be extended beyond high school football and to something much more important; families having the ability to choose the school opportunity that best serves their child’s unique needs.”

Columbus Catholic principal Tony Harrington also supported the new rating system. The changes likely will have little impact on the overall program and Columbus will remain a 2A team in the 2023-24 season. Don Bosco will likewise remain an eight-player football team.

Likewise, the Waverly-Shell Rock High School’s Go-Hawks expect to remain a 4A team next year. However, athletic director Greg Bodensteiner said the schedule will change. Waverly-Shell Rock can expect suburban schools in the Des Moines area to be bumped up to 4A. This will in turn alter the geography of its schedule, taking the team south more often.

“Some of those schools might be bumping up to 4A from 3A, which will change the landscape of district possibilities for us,” Bodensteiner said. “As long as district play’s been around, it’s been we either go east or we go west, and it’s kind of rotated every two years and there hasn’t been a lot of change to that.”

The reason schools would be bumped up, he said, is there needs to be a certain number of schools in each class. If a 4A team is dropped to 3A for example, another 3A school with a larger number of students would move up to take reduced school’s place.

How their next season will look is still up in the air, but Bodensteiner said the Go-Hawks welcome all challengers on any given Friday.

“I think it would be fun for our community and our football program if there was some new blood injected into 4A,” Bodensteiner said. “And maybe it allows for more changes every two years, where you get a wider variety of teams you get to play.”

IHSAA’s example of the proposed model:

A school’s enrollment (9-11) for the upcoming school year is 1,000. The percentage of students receiving free and reduced-price lunch is 37%.

1,000 – (0.40 x [1,000 x 0.37])

1,000 – 0.40 x 370

1,000 – 148

IHSAA classification number: 852