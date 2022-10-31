Harvest nearing completion in Northeast Iowa

DES MOINES — Row crop harvest was winding down ahead of normal as Iowa’s farmers had 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, completing fall tillage, applying fall fertilizer, baling stalks, and hauling manure. Field fires were reported again in some areas with continued dry conditions.

“The widespread and badly needed rain during the last week did very little to slow down corn and soybean harvest, which continues at a pace well ahead of the five-year average,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Though the recent warmer weather has been good for both trick-or-treating and field work, a wetter forecast looks possible for the end of this week and through early November.”

Topsoil moisture condition rated 24% very short, 44% short, 32% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 26% very short, 45% short, 29% adequate and 0% surplus.

Harvest of the corn for grain crop reached 77% complete, five days ahead of last year and nine days ahead of the average. Corn harvest in Northeast and south central Iowa continued to lag behind with 58% and 59% complete, respectively, while 95% has been harvested in northwest Iowa. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was 17%. Soybeans harvested reached 94% complete, one week ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average. Southwest and south central Iowa producers still had over 15% of their soybean crop left to harvest.

Pasture condition rated 25% good to excellent. Dry conditions were an issue for cattle and many producers were moving them off pasture.

Iowa experienced the wettest reporting period since the second week of September as widespread rain fell across the state, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Many stations from south-central to northeastern Iowa observed up to an inch above normal; western Iowa reported normal to slightly drier conditions. Unseasonably warm temperatures also covered the state with conditions up to four degrees warmer in northwestern Iowa. The statewide average temperature was 48.1 degrees, which is 1.2 degrees above normal.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from 0.01 inch at Estherville Municipal Airport (Emmet County) to 1.88 inches in Fayette (Fayette County). The statewide weekly average rainfall was 0.66 inch while the normal is 0.54 inch. Oskaloosa (Mahaska County) reported the week’s high temperature of 88 degrees on the 23rd, 26 degrees above normal. Spencer Municipal Airport (Clay County) reported the week’s low temperature of 20 degrees on the 26th, 13 degrees below normal. Four-inch soil temperatures were in the upper 40s north to low 50s south as of Sunday.