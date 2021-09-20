Harvest has begun in parts of Iowa

The latest crop and weather conditions report issued Monday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Iowa ag agency indicated harvesting of this year’s corn and soybean crops has begun in parts of Iowa.

Farmers had six days that were suitable for field work in the past week, which included harvesting hay, finishing corn silage and starting on “earlage,” according to the weekly data. Farm experts said the recent warm windy weather helped crops dry down and push toward maturity, with 93% of the corn crop in or beyond the dent stage, while a majority of soybeans in the field reached coloring or began dropping leaves — all ahead of normal progress. With half of Iowa’s corn crop having reached maturity, the condition is rated 58% good to excellent, while 61% of the soybean acres are rated good to excellent, according to the report.