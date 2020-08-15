Greenfield criticizes Ernst’s lack of independent votes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTON — Democrat Theresa Greenfield said Friday that Republican Sen. Joni Ernst won favor among Iowa voters in 2014 pitching herself as an independent thinker but spent her six years in Washington following her party’s political line and putting corporate interests ahead of Iowans.

Greenfield, a Des Moines businesswoman, touted herself during an Iowa PBS “Iowa Press” appearance as a “scrappy farm girl” whose “grit and resolve” are rooted in her rural upbringing. She is challenging Ernst, a Red Oak Republican, who runs as a mother, a soldier and a farm girl with conservative values who grew up castrating pigs.

Greenfield said Iowans are independent voters and thinkers — evidenced by the fact they sent liberal Tom Harkin and conservative Chuck Grassley to the U.S. Senate for decades — and she believes she will tap into the independent political vein by running a campaign geared toward putting Iowans first.

She intends “to ask for every vote and fight for every vote in this state,” she said.

“I think that is one of the things that Joni Ernst did wrong,” Greenfield said. “She told us she was going to be independent and different and make them squeal. But when she went to Washington, she sided with her corporate donors, not Iowans. No one is squealing in Washington.”