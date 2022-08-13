Wing Ding delivers high-energy midterm event

CLEAR LAKE -- Attendees who gathered Friday night for the first in-person Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom since 2019 didn’t exactly pack the house.

But the house was packed with energy.

It was the 19th annual Wing Ding, a fundraiser for several county Democratic parties from around North Iowa. It comes at a time when polls show Democrats' prospects in November -- both in Iowa and nationally -- are dim.

But news from Washington, D.C., has been brighter in recent days as Democrats pushed big bills through Congress, gas prices have dropped and prices at the wholesale level fell from June to July, the first month-to-month drop in more than two years.

Speaker after speaker exhorted the small crowd not to despair.

“We are going to have a lot of surprises come this fall, because the rest of the country says Iowa is a red state now. But Iowa has blue in it, and Iowa will remain a red and blue equal until we can take over,’” said state Rep. Jennifer Konfrst as the Wing Ding got into full swing.

The keynote speaker Friday was Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who rose to political fame in a viral speech in April where she defended herself from Republican accusations of trying to “groom and sexualize kindergartners.”

But perhaps the most important voice at the event was Deidre DeJear, Democratic candidate for governor.

Education, or rather the declining state of education in Iowa, was the topic on everyone’s mind.

“I want to be able to talk about education. What I’m going to do is restore not only the value and integrity of our education system, but to prepare students for a future they can believe in. A future they want to stay in Iowa for versus leaving the state,” said an impassioned DeJear.

She said Iowa was once the number one state in the nation in education, but has dropped to around 20th.

“We are funding less and less per pupil than we did 10 to 15 years ago, and the cost of business is going up, “ she said. “I know Iowans want to be number one again, not just because of the rankings, but because of what that did for our students' future.”

Other priorities include resolving the inadequacies that exist in Iowa’s health care and mental health care systems, such as high cost and lack of access due the shortage of facilities.

A third issue is labor force empowerment. “Every state that touches Iowa pays higher wages than the state of Iowa. I know we are better than that,” DeJear said. She said many things can change if there was a leader willing to lead Iowa in the right direction.

“I often say that Iowans are not short of vision. All across the state, in every county, there are challenges and Iowans have solutions for them. They just need a governor who is willing to turn the lights on,” DeJear said.

She wants to debate those issues with Gov. Kim Reynolds, and requested a series of three face-to-face meetings last week. DeJear’s staff is still waiting to hear back from the governor’s office.

“The opportunity to debate is the opportunity for Iowans to see where I stand on the issues and the opportunity for her to defend her record,” DeJear said. “It’s an opportunity for them (voters) to decide, of the two of us, which one of us is more fit to move the state forward.”

Although Reynolds has raised more money for her campaign, DeJear said she is a strong opponent. “There are some things that balance the act of money,” DeJear said. As she has campaigned she has been picking up support from independents and Republicans alike.

“I guarantee this race will not be won because of the “R” or “D” behind people’s names. It will be won because of the “I” behind our names. Because we’re just talking about regular, everyday Iowan issues, and it is incredibly important that we stand true to that right now.”

State Sen. Zach Wahls said, “We deserve an economy that doesn't just work for the ultra rich and big corporations. We deserve an economy that works for the rest of us. It’s up to us to fight for public education. Because we know Iowa teachers don't have a sinister agenda. Because public money is for public schools, and Iowa teachers are not the enemy, they are heroes.”

Wahls reflected on his place within the party: “I believe in the American dream. If you are willing to work hard, no matter who you are or where you come from, you should have a fair shot at a better life. I'm a Democrat because I believe in the importance of civil rights, workers rights, and women's rights. I’m a Democrat because I believe in the truth of the Scripture that tells us ‘from those of whom much is given, much is expected.’ That’s why I’m proud to be an Iowa Democrat.”

Secretary of Agriculture candidate John Norwood said, “If you drink and you eat you should care about this position.” His campaign theme, "Iowa: Built to Last," focuses on protecting water and soil across generations.

Amanda Ragan, a 20-year state senator from Mason City, rounded out the evening by presenting the 2022 Beacon Award to Sen. Rob Hogg for outstanding service to the Democratic Party.

Hogg has served in both the House and Senate, was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and was minority leader for Senate Democrats. He is a staunch supporter of education, but his most striking accomplishment has been his involvement and advocacy addressing climate change.

Hogg shared the news that Congress had just passed some pretty big bills, and his voice shook with emotion as he said, “I have been working my entire adult life for this moment today. For solutions we so desperately need for farmers. For workers. For jobs. For consumers. For our environmental future. For our security and the security of our allies around the world. And it's going to President Biden’s desk to be signed."

“My fellow Democrats, we have a lot to be proud of. We need to tell Iowans the good things we are accomplishing. And for me, what a historic day to receive the Beacon Award. I can’t think of anywhere I would rather be tonight to celebrate this bill than with you here at the Wing Ding at the historic Surf Ballroom," Hogg said.