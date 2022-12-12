 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

State court rejects Reynolds’ fight to reinstate abortion limit

  • Updated
  • 0
Abortion Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at a Republican Governors Association conference Nov. 15 in Orlando, Fla.  

 Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP file photo

DES MOINES — A fight over enacting a ban on abortions in Iowa once a fetus’ heartbeat can be detected is on its way to the Iowa Supreme Court.

A District Court judge Monday rejected Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request to reinstate a blocked law that would ban abortions once a fetus’ heartbeat can be detected. Reynolds immediately announced her intention to appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.

For the time being, abortion in Iowa remains legal until 20 weeks of pregnancy.

After a U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this year essentially ended a pregnant person’s right to an abortion at the federal level and sent the issue of abortion regulations to the states, Reynolds asked the state courts to reinstate the 2018 so-called “fetal heartbeat” law, which at the time was ruled unconstitutional.

On Monday, District Court Judge Celene Gogerty ruled the District Court does not have the authority to dissolve the permanent injunction that was placed on the law.

People are also reading…

“It has not been established that the court has any authority, inherent or based on the rules of civil procedure, which allows it to retain jurisdiction in order to dissolve the permanent injunction in this case,” Gogerty’s decision reads.

Gogerty went on to write, “Additionally, even if the court had jurisdiction to dissolve the permanent injunction, the State has failed to show that there has been a substantial change in the law under the Iowa Constitution that would change the circumstances.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Shortly after the ruling was published, Reynolds’ office announced an appeal.

Theyve protested human rights violations in China and prayed with the church members after the Charleston massacre.  "We met with Uyghur women. We organized boycotts for the Olympics," said Rev. Patrick Mahoney, chief strategy officer for  Stanton Public Policy Center. "I've been committed to human rights, calling for racial justice, sleeping out in dumpsters, for the homeless."Presbyterian Minister Patrick Mahoney and fellow activist Brandi Swindell call their anti-abortion rights stance a natural extension to their mission.  "The commitment to human life, the commitment to being a voice for those who don't have a voice," said Mahoney.  Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, anti-abortion causes have been overwhelmingly rejected by voters.  "Roe v. Wade was overturned through the Dodd's decision. It was overturned in the courts. But it has not been overturned in many of our institutions and in the hearts and minds of some Americans," said Brandi Swindell, founder and CEO of Stanton International. Some anti-abortion rights activists see the losses as a bit of a wakeup call a sign that something needs to change.  "The pro-life movement needs to have a little bit of a revolution on this, or it will continue to lose," said Patrick Brown, a fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center. Brown says while governors who are openly anti-abortion rights like Ron DeSantis and Brian Kemp saw support, voters rejected outright bans.  According to polling from the Wall Street Journal, 60% say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. And a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 82% who oppose abortion bans in the cases of rape or incest.  SEE MORE: For Opponents Of Abortion, New State Laws A Route To Supreme Court"If pro-lifers can come to some agreement on what some common sense exceptions might be. I think we'll have much more success in moving the ball forward when it comes to pro-life ostracization down the road," said Brown. "We have to acknowledge and look at it that there is a gray area when it comes to abortion. For many Americans, it's not black and white," said Swindell. Anti-abortion rights group the Susan B. Anthony List told Newsy their post Roe plan is to focus on would-be parents and support so-called crisis pregnancy centers.  "We continue to push for engagement with pregnancy resource centers and churches to help again provide for women and show the compassionate side of this issue that the pro-life movement is there for the unborn and their mothers," said Kaitlin Makuski, political coordinator at Susan B. Anthony List. Brown agrees with supporting of CPCS but is calling on anti-abortion rights groups to go further and change their legislative stances. "Traditional safety net programs, stuff like WIC, housing vouchers, childcare, those type of things that Republicans haven't always been on the front lines to support," said Brown.  Swindell, a self-professed fiscal conservative, and Mahoney, who is not, both agree. "I think it's a really important and healthy conversation to discuss how we can creatively come up with solutions for women and assistance when they're facing an unexpected pregnancy," said Swindell."When we had COVID and businesses shut down on order of the government, the government was there to provide a safety net through PPE grants, through other things. Can we kind of look at that as a little bit of a model here?" said Mahoney. Brown says in the meantime, its up to the groups who dont believe in abortion rights to be more supportive than ever in the public square and in private. "That is essential for establishing our credibility as as being not just pro-life until the baby's born, but really supporting families and reducing the burdens that face parents both during pregnancy but also in the years that follow," said Brown. 

“I’m very disappointed in the ruling filed today by the District Court, but regardless of the outcome, this case was always going to the Iowa Supreme Court,” Reynolds said in a statement. “As the Iowa and U.S. Supreme Courts have made clear, there is no fundamental right to an abortion. The decision of the people’s representatives to protect life should be honored, and I believe the court will ultimately do so.”

Supporters of fetal heartbeat laws say they ban abortions at roughly six weeks of pregnancy. However, medical experts – including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists – say a fetus’ heartbeat cannot be detected until closer to 10 weeks of pregnancy, and that what an ultrasound detects at six weeks is not a heartbeat but electrical pulses.

There are 13 states with laws that ban abortions at either six weeks or fewer, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a national nonprofit organization that monitors states’ abortion laws and advocates for access to reproductive health care.

The Iowa Supreme Court is entirely comprised of Republican appointees, and six of the seven justices were appointed by Reynolds.

In July – shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade abortion decision – the Iowa Supreme Court overturned its own ruling on abortion, concluding that a court made up of less conservative justices wrongly decided abortion is among the fundamental privacy rights guaranteed by the Iowa Constitution.

Complete coverage: Supreme Court ends Roe v. Wade. What's next for Iowa?

Abortion care services in Iowa remain legal but could be facing an uncertain future. See full coverage in articles, photos and videos.

What does the abortion ruling mean for Iowa? Look to the courts

What does the abortion ruling mean for Iowa? Look to the courts

  • OLIVIA ALLEN qctimes.com
  • Updated
  • 0

University of Iowa law professor Todd Pettys looks at how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could impact Iowa. 

The future of abortion care remains uncertain in Iowa

The future of abortion care remains uncertain in Iowa

  • Grace Kinnicutt
  • Updated
  • 0

Abortion care services in Iowa and Illinois remain legal but with the decision now left up for the states to decide, Iowa's abortion care services could be facing an uncertain future. 

Here's what to know about abortion laws in Iowa and Illinois

Here's what to know about abortion laws in Iowa and Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's an update on where abortion laws stand across the Midwest. 

In Quad-Cities, access to abortion ended years ago

In Quad-Cities, access to abortion ended years ago

  • BARB ICKES
  • Updated
  • 0

For five years, Quad-City women choosing abortion have had to leave the area to find services.

Watch now: Pritzker calls for special session to address 'abhorrent' Supreme Court decision

Watch now: Pritzker calls for special session to address 'abhorrent' Supreme Court decision

  • BRENDEN MOORE
  • Updated
  • 0

"We are headed down a dangerous spiral that will erode our democracy," Pritzker said. 

Read Illinois lawmakers' reactions to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

  • SARAH HAYDEN
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois lawmakers reacted swiftly to Friday's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Quad-Cities abortion rights rallies scheduled for this weekend

Quad-Cities abortion rights rallies scheduled for this weekend

  • SARAH HAYDEN
  • Updated
  • 0

Rallies are being planned in the Quad-Cities this weekend to protest Friday's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. 

Biden: Fight over abortion rights 'is not over'

Biden: Fight over abortion rights 'is not over'

  • Updated
  • 0

President Joe Biden said Friday that "it's a sad day for the court and the country" after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landma…

Pelosi: SCOTUS 'is eviscerating Americans' rights'

Pelosi: SCOTUS 'is eviscerating Americans' rights'

  • Updated
  • 0

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted the Supreme Court's ruling Friday overturning of Roe v. Wade, calling it "an evisceration of Americans' rig…

Twitter Reacts To US Supreme Court Overturning Roe V. Wade

Twitter Reacts To US Supreme Court Overturning Roe V. Wade

  • Updated
  • 0

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. People were q…

Abortion leads to life of protest, prayer

Abortion leads to life of protest, prayer

  • Updated
  • 0

There is a prayer Tanya Britton has said in the hazy first moments of morning and in the stillness of the night. She's said it on her knees be…

Political history of Supreme Court abortion cases

Political history of Supreme Court abortion cases

  • Updated
  • 0

The latest Supreme Court case trying to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion follows decades of legal challenges aiming to allow i…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pet rat saves owner's life after removing lit cigarette from lap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News