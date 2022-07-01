State certifies primary election results, including one victory by 2 votes

DES MOINES — Iowa’s June 7 primary election results – including one statehouse campaign that was decided by a mere two votes – are official after being certified Friday by a state panel.
The state canvass board – which is comprised of the governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and agriculture secretary – officially certified the statewide primary election results.
In one primary election for the Iowa Senate, Republican Charlie McClintock won by just two votes after a recount in new District 42, which includes most of Benton County, except its northwest corner.
The results were certified without discussion, a state spokesperson said.
“We have the second-highest turnout in Iowa history for a midterm primary election. I’d like to congratulate Iowans for turning out in strong numbers, and our election officials across the state for ensuring a clean, smooth election,” Secretary of State Paul Pate, the state’s top elections official, said in a statement emailed to the bureau. “We will continue to protect the integrity of the vote and help all Iowans be a voter this November.”
At noon, Pate visited the Black Hawk County Courthouse to oversee the audit for the combined Waterloo precincts 1-2 and 3-1. The ballots – 276 in total – were counted by hand and matched to the results from Tuesday night. According to Pate, this is the first time the Secretary of State has done a random audit during a primary election. Measures like this, he said, help to assure voters of the integrity of Iowa’s elections.