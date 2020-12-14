Reynolds returns misspent pandemic aid

The Iowa Department of Management already has spent $4.45 million of the $21 million allocated in July to pay for the state’s Workday contract, according to the news release.

The Governor’s Office has not said where in the state budget that $4.45 million will come from, but Sen. Joe Bolkcom, ranking Democrat on the Iowa Senate Appropriations Committee, said the $305 million surplus in the state general fund or the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund could be tapped.

The state plans to find supplemental funding for the Workday project.

“Replacing the State’s outdated IT systems remains a critical need, and has received overwhelming bipartisan support from the Legislature and elected officials,” the news release states. “As such, the Workday implementation will continue as planned. The estimated costs and timelines of the project have not changed.”

In July, Reynolds transferred $91 million from the state’s relief fund to the Office of the Chief Information Officer, with $21 million to go to the Workday contract.

Democratic lawmakers criticized the move, saying a computer system upgrade seemed like a stretch for pandemic aid. But Reynolds’ spokesman, Pat Garrett, said at the time Workday would play an “integral role” in the state’s COVID-19 response.