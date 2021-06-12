Reynolds decries 'middle-of-the-night' flight of refugee kids to Iowa

In a news release issued Thursday, Reynolds’ office laid out a timeline of the flight that brought refugee children to Iowa. According to the governor’s office, on May 2 the state became aware of an April 22 flight that landed in Des Moines and carried “unaccompanied minor children.” After reviewing surveillance footage, the state May 6 reached out to multiple federal agencies.

Federal agencies May 7, May 10, and May 11 told the state the flight was not a federal immigration flight. On May 17, a federal immigration agency told staff at U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office it was not involved in the flight.

On May 21, the federal Health and Human Services’ Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Office of Refugee Resettlement confirmed to Grassley’s office that the April 22 flight was in fact one of its flights. The agency confirmed 19 children were flown from Long Beach, Calif., to Des Moines. Two buses transported the children to various locations to join their sponsors.

“We weren’t aware of anything that was happening,” Reynolds said Friday, saying she believed “potentially” two of the children stayed in Iowa but the rest were moved “outside of the state — I believe to four different states,” she said.