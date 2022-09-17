Pate, Miller spar over elections and voting laws

ERIN MURPHY
Courier Des Moines Bureau
JOHNSTON — Paul Pate, the Republican incumbent in the 2022 campaign to be Iowa’s statewide elections official, defended some of Iowa’s recently approved changes to state elections laws, while offering more of a shrug to others.
Joel Miller, the Democratic challenger in the campaign, argued that some of the recent changes are unfair to voters even though recent state elections have resulted in high, sometimes record turnout.
Pate and Miller discussed those and myriad other elections and voting issues during their appearance Friday on this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS.
The discussion between the candidates grew heated at times.
Miller criticized Pate for recent changes to state elections laws that, among other things, limited the state’s early voting period by cutting it by more than half from 40 days to 19 and requiring that all early ballots be received by local elections officials by the time polls close on Election Day.
Those changes — and others that also placed restrictions on the state’s early voting options — were passed by Republican state lawmakers and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Pate as Secretary of State is not involved in passing legislation, although he can advocate for policies if he chooses.
“We need to make voting easier. It became harder after the 2021 election laws were passed, and that was an attack upon vote by mail and early voting,” Miller said on the show. “Things changed and people are just thinking the government doesn’t care and doesn’t really want them to vote, and they didn’t vote.”
Iowa had record turnout in the 2020 elections. During those elections, absentee voting rules were relaxed to accommodate voters during the early peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the changes to state elections laws that reduced early voting opportunities, this year’s primary election in June had the second-highest early voting numbers in state history, and the second-highest overall turnout for a primary election since 1994.
Miller also criticized Pate for not disavowing former President Donald Trump and others in Trump’s circle who have repeated the false and widely debunked claim that the 2020 presidential election results were fraudulent.
Pate said his office has been producing statements and other information that pushes back on lies and distorted facts about elections in Iowa.
Former Vice President Mike Pence engages with attendees Saturday afternoon at the 2nd annual Bremer County GOP “Summer Grill and Chill" inside the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School cafeteria.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
“I think Mr. Miller needs to focus a little more on the message I put out every day. As I visit with groups and individuals, I’m very clear that these are the facts about Iowa’s elections and these folks out there passing around disinformation, misinformation are wrong,” Pate said.
When asked, Pate said he “most certainly” commits to certifying the results of the 2024 presidential election in Iowa.
“And that’s the way it should be: States run elections and as they certify their state, that should be the official results,” Pate said. “I would remind people as the Secretary of State you don’t get to wear a team jersey; you’re the referee. So you follow the laws and the rules that you have on the books. And when you look at the last presidential election, if we follow the laws on the books like we did here in Iowa then we have a legitimate winner and we need to recognize that.”
“Iowa Press” can be seen at noon on Sunday, or online at
iowapbs.org.
Photos: Iowa State defeats Iowa for first Cy-Hawk title since 2014
Iowa vs. Iowa State 1
Iowa State players carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy after their 10-7 victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 2
Iowa State's Joey Petersen calls over his teammates to help hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy after the Cyclones' victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 3
Iowa State players carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy after their 10-7 victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 4
Iowa State fans celebrate with linebacker Will McLaughlin after the Cyclones' victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 5
Iowa fans watch as the clock winds down on the Hawkeyes' 10-7 loss against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 6
A young Iowa fan hangs over the ledge after Iowa State takes the lead against the Hawkeyes in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 7
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta is tackled at the legs by Iowa State defensive back Myles Purchase on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 8
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell motions down field hoping for a call to go the Cyclones way against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 9
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock is caught in a dogpile against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 10
An Iowa fan attempts to put on a poncho as the rain begins to fall in the fourth quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 11
The crowd at Kinnick Stadium gives the customary wave to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital after the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 12
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz claps as Kaleb Johnson makes a play against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 13
Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock has the ball stripped from his hands as he leaps into the end zone against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 14
Iowa linebacker Logan Klemp falls on a loose ball in the end zone to recover the ball after it was stripped from Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 15
Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel is tackled by Iowa's Kaleb Johnson on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 16
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson leaps to make a catch against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 17
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson motions for first down against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 18
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras makes a throw against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 19
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers makes a throw against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 20
Iowa State players celebrate with linebacker Colby Reeder after he made an interception and returned the ball for yardage against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 21
The Iowa crowd cheers before kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 22
The Iowa crowd cheers before kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 23
Iowa running back Leshon Williams dives into the end zone to score in the Hawkeyes' first drive against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 24
Iowa players enter the field hand in hand prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 25
The crowd at Kinnick Stadium stands for the National Anthem on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 26
The Iowa Marching Band plays the National Anthem prior to the Hawkeyes' matchup against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 27
Iowa's Reggie Bracy runs the ball against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 28
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson runs the ball as Iowa defensive back Quinn Schulte gives chase on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 29
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson runs the ball as Iowa defensive back Quinn Schulte gets a hold on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 30
Iowa defensive back Reggie Bracy is held at the line as he rushes Iowa State punter Tyler Perkins on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 31
Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV is unable to reach a high pass against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 32
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson is just short of a catch against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 33
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras shouts the count prior to the snap against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 34
Children and staff wave to Kinnick Stadium during the Kinnick wave after the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 35
Iowa huddles before a play against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 36
Iowa State kicker Jace Gilbert's field goal kick is good to get the Cyclones on the board against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 37
Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder runs the ball after making an interception against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 38
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey wraps around Iowa States' Colby Reeder after making an interception on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 39
Iowa State players hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy after their 10-7 victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 40
Iowa State players hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy after their 10-7 victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 41
Iowa State players hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy after their 10-7 victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 42
Iowa State players hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy after their 10-7 victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 43
Iowa State players hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy after their 10-7 victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 44
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras makes a throw against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 45
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers hands off to running back Jirehl Brock against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 46
A pass goes off the hands of Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 47
A pass is deflected over the head of Iowa State wide receiver Dimitri Stanley against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 48
Iowa's John Waggoner rushes Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 49
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers runs on the quarterback keeper against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 50
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is tackled by Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 51
The crowd at Kinnick Stadium starts to put on ponchos as the rain begins to fall in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 52
The crowd at Kinnick Stadium starts to put on ponchos as the rain begins to fall in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.