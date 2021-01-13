Miller-Meeks: Other ways to hold Trump accountable; will vote against impeachment

"I think in order to listen to people and to heal our nation — to answer those grievances — that there should be either an investigation or a commission to look into that," she said. "There was fraud. There were irregularities. There were states that did not follow their state law, and/or election officials violated state law. I think all of those things are worthwhile to address so that everyone has faith and confidence and trust in the election system."

A Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot, and police shot and killed a woman during the siege. Three other people died in what authorities said were medical emergencies.

"The actions were horrific, but I also think you need to look at constitutional provisions for free speech, for due process," Miller-Meeks said Wednesday. "What's the precedent that this would set?"

Just as Congress lacks the constitutional authority to block states' Electoral College votes, "Congress shouldn't be inserting itself in choosing a president," Miller-Meeks said.

"All of those who propelled violence, who broke into the Capitol, who committed crimes — those individuals should be held accountable as well," she said. "And I think now there are well over 100 arrests."