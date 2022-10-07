 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mathis hosted Monday by Waterloo Rotary Club

Waterloo Convention Center

The Waterloo Convention Center is shown earlier this year lit up in blue and yellow lights in solidarity with the plight of Ukraine.

 Courtesy Experience Waterloo

WATERLOO — Waterloo Rotary Club is hosting 2nd Congressional District Democratic candidate Liz Mathis at noon Monday at the Convention Center at the Five Sullivan Brothers Plaza.

Mathis is a state senator who formerly worked as a journalist and nonprofit leader. Rep. Ashley Hinson, the Republican candidate and incumbent in the seat, spoke at the 100-plus member club and answered questions earlier this year.

If planning to attend, RSVP to club president Annie VanderWerff at annie@theregenerateprocess.com, allowing for a tentative headcount.

