Mathis hosted Monday by Waterloo Rotary Club

WATERLOO — Waterloo Rotary Club is hosting 2nd Congressional District Democratic candidate Liz Mathis at noon Monday at the Convention Center at the Five Sullivan Brothers Plaza.
Mathis is a state senator who formerly worked as a journalist and nonprofit leader. Rep. Ashley Hinson, the Republican candidate and incumbent in the seat, spoke at the 100-plus member club and answered questions earlier this year.
If planning to attend, RSVP to club president Annie VanderWerff at annie@theregenerateprocess.com, allowing for a tentative headcount.