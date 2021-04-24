Lt. governor, Dallas Clark receive COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX CITY — Because Iowa men are falling behind in getting COVID-19 vaccinations, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and former Hawkeyes tight end Dallas Clark stepped up Friday and got their shots at an event at the Siouxland Expo Center.

According to Gregg, 2.1 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed among Iowans, but the split isn’t even between men and women.

More women have been getting the vaccine by 12 percentage points. Women have gotten 56% of the doses; men, 44%.

Recent polling has shown one-third of men do not plan to get the vaccine, and 40% of rural residents aren’t planning on being vaccinated, according to Gregg.

“We’re concerned that disparity is going to grow,” Gregg said. “Guys, why are we falling short? We’re here to persuade you that it’s the right thing to do for you, your family and your community. By getting the vaccine, you’re protecting your loved ones.”

Gregg, Clark and prominent members of the Sioux City sports scene gathered to help promote the state’s message.