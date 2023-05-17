The Courier Des Moines Bureau surveyed Northeast Iowa legislators to get their views on the highs and lows of the 2023 legislative session that ended last month.

Responses of House members across the region were published Tuesday. Below are responses from members of the Iowa Senate.

Bill Dotzler

Bill Dotzler is a Democrat who resides in Waterloo and represents Senate District 31. He is retired from John Deere and in his sixth term in the Senate after three terms in the House. Dotzler is the ranking member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: No

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: No

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: No

Loosening child labor laws: No

Bills sponsored

Senate File 82: Increases appropriations to the veterans trust fund (did not pass).

Senate File 308: Increases dental reimbursements under Medicaid for the dental wellness plan and dental wellness plan kids (did not pass).

Senate File 407: Regulates the natural reduction of human remains and directs the Board of Mortuary Sciences to develop regulations (did not pass).

Successes of the session:

Did not respond.

Disappointments from the session:

Did not respond.

Eric Giddens

Eric Giddens is a Democrat who resides in Cedar Falls and represents Senate District 38. He owns the Ragged Edge Art Bar and Gallery and is in his second term in the Senate. Giddens is the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: No

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: No

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: No

Loosening child labor laws: No

Bills sponsored

Senate File 465: Requires the labor commissioner to create a veterans’ benefits and services poster to display in workplaces (did not pass).

Senate File 296: Requires mental health training for educators (did not pass).

Senate File 56: increases Medicare reimbursement for maternal and child health (did not pass).

Successes of the session:

“I was happy to vote with a large, bipartisan majority to pass a $100 million property tax relief package that will reduce burdens on middle-class Iowans – especially veterans, seniors, and those living on a fixed income. Property taxes hit working families the hardest, and I was proud to provide relief to those who need it most. As a former teacher, I was very glad to see Democrats and Republicans come together to pass House File 604, which will provide more tools and protections for teachers to address disruptive and dangerous behavior in their classrooms. Violence has no place in our schools. This bill takes new steps to protect kids and educators.”

Disappointments from the session:

“The private-school voucher bill was my greatest disappointment of the session. This bill will send more than $1 billion in taxpayer dollars to unaccountable and exclusive private schools over the next four years. That’s $1 billion that now won’t be available for our public schools, which educate 95% of Iowa kids. I was also very disappointed by the bill restricting access to food assistance and other safety-net programs for struggling Iowans. This bill creates more red-tape and higher hurdles for our neighbors in need, while spending millions of state dollars to do so. Thousands of Iowans are estimated to lose food assistance and health care as a result of this bill. With so many people facing high costs and challenging times, that’s the wrong direction for Iowa.”

Sandy Salmon

Sandy Salmon is a Republican who resides in Janesville and represents Senate District 29. She is in her first term in the Senate after five terms in the House. Salmon is the vice chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

Senate File 81: Strengthens ban on divisive concepts during racism or sexism trainings at Iowa schools and creates civil penalties (did not pass).

Senate File 85: Requires schools to receive parents’ permission before administering certain surveys to students (did not pass).

Senate File 129: Prohibits gender transition medical care for minors (did not pass, but similar to Senate File 538).

Successes of the session:

“I would say the property tax reform bill, the school choice bill, and the parental rights in education bill. The property tax reform bill is very much needed, long-time coming, and the first step in a multi-year process of property tax reform. The school choice bill provides another great option for parents to find the educational setting that best suits their child and no one is restricted due to income. The parental rights in education recognizes parents’ rights as paramount in a number of school issues dealing with student information and gender identity and protects children from exposure to sexually explicit materials and LGBT ideology on the taxpayer dime.”

Disappointments from the session:

“I would say the unconscionable refusal by the legislature, in particular the Senate, to act to protect the private property rights of farmers and landowners from the potential abuse of eminent domain power by private companies seeking to install hazardous liquid CO2 pipelines on their property. Driven by federal government monetary incentives based on highly debatable “climate change science” and entangling our ethanol industry, this project threatens to disrupt carefully patterned tiling systems on farmland and damage fragile topsoil needed for optimal crop growth. Erosion of private property rights hurts agriculture in Iowa and if not stopped, will hurt everyone.”

Annette Sweeney

Annette Sweeney is a Republican who resides in Iowa Falls and represents Senate District 27. She is a farmer and in her second term in the Senate after two terms in the House. Sweeney is the chair of the Senate Natural Resources and Environment Committee.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

Senate File 289: Extends the sales tax holiday and adds emergency preparedness items to the exemption (did not pass).

Senate File 290: Requires insurance to cover annual ovarian cancer screening (did not pass).

Senate File 369: Prohibits people from flying drones over agricultural property (did not pass)

Successes of the session:

Did not respond.

Disappointments from the session:

Did not respond.

Dan Zumbach

Dan Zumbach is a Republican who resides in Ryan and represents Senate District 34. He is in his third term in the Senate. Zumbach is the vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

Senate File 237: States that warning lights are not required on overweight vehicles (did not pass).

Senate Resolution 2: A resolution honoring retiring Capitol tour guide Joan Arnett.

Successes of the session:

Did not respond.

Disappointments from the session:

Did not respond.

PHOTOS: Class 2A state qualifying track at Osage 051223-spt-osage-track-boys-3,200.JPG 051223-spt-osage-track-boys 400.JPG 051223-spt-osage-track-denver-4x200 girls.JPG 051223-spt-osage-track-denver-4x800 051223-spt-osage-track-forest city and denver dual 4x800.JPG 051223-spt-osage-track-girls 100.1.JPG 051223-spt-osage-track-girls dmr fc.JPG 051223-spt-osage-track-100 hurdles