The Courier Des Moines Bureau surveyed Northeast Iowa legislators to get their views on the highs and lows of the 2023 legislative session that ended last month.

Below are responses from members of the Iowa House.

Jerome Amos Jr.

Jerome Amos Jr. is a Democrat who resides in Waterloo and represents House District 62. He is a college instructor and in his first term in the Iowa House.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: No

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: No

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: No

Loosening child labor laws: No

Bills sponsored

House File 217: Eliminates the ability of an applicant for retail alcohol licenses to appeal a local authority’s denial, instead allowing the applicant to challenge the denial in court (Did not pass).

Senate File 219: Strikes requirement that temporary unemployment be limited to four weeks (did not pass).

House File 690: Extends postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to 12 months (did not pass).

Successes of the session:

“We had a lot of bills go through, and 90% of those — I say 90%, that’s just a guess — were bipartisan. We passed them from a standpoint of what was good for the people of Iowa.”

Disappointments from the session:

“There were a lot of issues that were brought forward that in my mind should not have been brought forward within the Legislature. What I’m talking about are the LGBTQ+ issues and those types of things where we’re going after the kids in school. And I’ve told some of my legislators on the other side, and I didn’t think that those were the things that we should have been addressing. We have far too many other issues. Mental health issues, infrastructure issues, and just different things that we could have, and should have been addressing as opposed to going after people.”

Timi Brown-Powers

Timi Brown-Powers is a Democrat who resides in Waterloo and represents House District 61. She is a therapist and in her fourth term in the Iowa House. Brown-Powers is the ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: No

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: No

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: No

Loosening child labor laws: No

Bills sponsored

House File 120: Requires law enforcement to provide risk assessments around domestic abuse (Did not pass).

House File 122: Requires the state labor commissioner to create standards for mitigating infectious diseases, including COVID-19 (did not pass).

House File 189: Increases dental reimbursement rates under Medicaid (did not pass).

Successes of the session:

Did not respond.

Disappointments from the session:

Did not respond.

Pat Grassley

Pat Grassley is a Republican who resides in New Hartford and represents House District 57. He is a farmer and in his ninth term in the Iowa House. Grassley is the speaker of the House and chair of the Education Reform Committee.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

House File 1: Property tax limitations (Signed into law with amendments as HF718).

Senate File 103: Requires landowner consent to enter into easement negotiations with hazardous liquid pipeline companies (did not pass).

House File 3: Creates new regulations and eligibility tests for public assistance (Passed with amendments as SF494).

Successes of the session:

“Iowans have come to know Iowa House Republicans as a caucus that will deliver on our promises to Iowans. Representing all 99 of Iowa’s 99 counties, House Republicans are in a better position than ever to listen to Iowans and deliver on their priorities. This session we made property tax reform House File 1. It was a top concern for Iowans so it was a top priority for us. We were able to deliver about $100 million in property tax relief, creating new exemptions for Iowa seniors and veterans and providing some certainty for all property taxpayers. It also laid the groundwork for us to deliver more property tax relief in the near future.”

Disappointments from the session:

“At the start of session, House Republicans released House Files 1-13, outlining our priorities for the session. We were able to deliver on 9 of those priorities. One that did not make it to the Governor’s desk would have helped address the teacher shortage in Iowa. House File 255 created additional pathways to license teachers in Iowa. We also passed a bill to allow schools to compensate student teachers, but that bill also died in the Senate. We will continue to make addressing our teacher shortage a priority when we return next session.”

Chad Ingels

Chad Ingels is a Republican who resides in Randalia and represents House District 68. He is a farmer and in his second term in the Iowa House. Ingels is the chair of the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: No

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: No

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: No

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

House File 30: Expands eligibility for the butchery innovation fund (Passed as HF185).

House File 80: Changes licensing rules for farmers market vendors (passed with amendment as HF661).

House File 297: Increases funding to school districts for the statewide preschool program (did not pass).

Successes of the session:

“While smaller in scope, I think it’s great that the Legislature continued funding for the Butchery Innovation grant program. This program has been very well received by and supportive of meat lockers since it was started in 2021. Also along that same line, the Legislature created and funded the new Dairy Innovation Fund to provide grants for dairy processing and technology. This is something I sponsored, along with Rep. Shannon Latham last year. A big success was also the passage of a property tax relief bill during the last week of the session. The most important part of this bill was that the Legislature actually did something instead of punting it to next session when the two chambers had different proposals.”

Disappointments from the session:

“A couple of the larger disappointments might the Legislature’s inability to provide more funding for nursing homes. While we did increase funding, it was $10 million less than what the House thought was the right amount. Nursing homes are undergoing severe financial stress, and I thought we should have done more to support them. On a more personal note, I am disappointed that we weren’t able to pass a bill I sponsored to provide scholarship funds for students with intellectual and learning disabilities to attend college programs like University of Iowa REACH program and the Northwestern NEXT program.”

Craig Johnson

Craig Johnson is a Republican who resides in Independence and represents House District 67. He works in business development and is in his fourth term in the Iowa House. Johnson is the vice chair of the House Education Committee and an assistant majority leader.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

House File 544: Exempts the price of lodging supplies sold to a lodging provider from the state sales tax (did not pass).

House File 2: Prohibits state from investing in companies that have environmental, social and governance policies (did not pass).

House File 9: Requires parent or guardian consent if a student requests to be called by a different name or pronouns (Passed as part of SF496).

Successes of the session:

Did not respond.

Disappointments from the session:

Did not respond.

Bob Kressig

Bob Kressig is a Democrat who resides in Cedar Falls and represents House District 75. Now retired, he formerly worked at John Deere and is in his 10th term in the Iowa House. Kressig is the ranking member of the House Public Safety Committee..

Key votes

Education savings accounts: No

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: No

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: No

Loosening child labor laws: No

Bills sponsored

House File 15: Requires Iowa community colleges to offer education and employment programs to people leaving prisons or jails (did not pass).

House File 19: Makes eligibility changes for the mental health professional loan repayment program (did not pass).

House File 36: Makes changes to rules for school driving permit holders (did not pass).

Successes of the session:

“My thoughts are we we’re able to come together and pass a bipartisan property tax bill.”

Disappointments from the session:

“The lack of resources to help with the lack of services with mental health accessibility across the state. We need to focus on improving critical care access and early intervention in our community and schools.”

Josh Meggers

Josh Meggers is a Republican who resides in Grundy Center and represents House District 54. He is an Iowa State Trooper and in his first term in the Iowa House.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

House File 126: Allows local emergency management agencies to levy property taxes for their operations and removes that authority from counties (did not pass).

House File 127: Provides that a public safety telecommunicator or an emergency management coordinator is included in the protected occupation category of the Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System (did not pass).

House File 155: Increases penalties for a felon in possession of a firearm (did not pass).

Successes of the session:

“Coming into this session as a freshman legislator, there was more than one notable success. We passed Education Savings Accounts, putting in parental choice. And also, we worked on a bill that we passed to get more control back into the classroom to the teachers. And there was property tax reform. There was a lot of successes in this session, and I was happy to be and very fortunate to be a part of this legislative session.”

Disappointments from the session:

“We had such a historic year. We had some really good legislation. We asked for some things and unfortunately, you’re not going to get everything that you asked for, but that’s just part of it.”

Charley Thomson

Charley Thomson is a Republican who resides in Charles City and represents House District 58. He is a retired Marine and federal government executive and is in his first term in the Iowa House.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

House File 454: Requires school administrators to teach classes (did not pass).

House File 542: Prohibits the government or citizens of China from buying property in the state (did not pass).

House File 543: Requires members of a committee to swear that a ballot was cast in secret when voting in elections (did not pass).

Successes of the session:

Did not respond.

Disappointments from the session:

Did not respond.

Derek Wulf

Derek Wulf is a Republican who resides in Hudson and represents House District 76. He is a farmer and in his first term in the Iowa House. Wulf is the vice chair of the House Agriculture Committee.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

House File 388: Prohibits people from flying drones over agricultural property (did not pass).

House File 66: Requires the construction and maintenance of rumble strips on certain highways (did not pass).

House File 8: Prohibits instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade (passed as part of SF496).

Successes of the session:

Did not respond.

Disappointments from the session:

Did not respond.

Photos: Cedar Valley athletes at state qualifying track meet in Dubuque State Qualifying 10 State Qualifying 9 State Qualifying 5 State Qualifying 6 State Qualifying 3 State Qualifying 2 State Qualifying 12 State Qualifying 11 State Qualifying 13 State Qualifying 7 State Qualifying 8 State Qualifying 1 State Qualifying 4 State Qualifying 14 State Qualifying 15