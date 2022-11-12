Konfrst, James to lead Iowa House Democrats

DES MOINES — State Rep. Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights will serve as the Iowa House minority leader and state Rep. Lindsay James of Dubuque will serve as the minority whip for the 90th Iowa General Assembly. The two were elected by House Democratic lawmakers Saturday in a leadership caucus.

“House Democrats are ready to fight for the values we all share as Iowans and put people over politics in the upcoming legislative session. While the election results were tough this year, we understand Iowans are fed up with politics and we’re going to stay focused on the issues important to them,” said Konfrst. “We’ve got 15 new members this year who are strong community leaders bringing new perspectives and experience to the Iowa Legislature. We’re ready to get to work.”

"We want Iowans to know we share their deep frustration with politics today. They want leaders that listen, tell the truth, and will put people over politics. The People Over Politics agenda we released earlier this year will be the focus of our efforts during the 2023 legislative session. We need to lower costs for Iowans, protect reproductive freedom, support our public schools, and legalize recreational marijuana,” said James.

Konfrst is the first woman to lead the Iowa House Democrats and is currently serving her third term in the Iowa House of Representatives. She is an associate professor in Drake University’s school of journalism and mass communication. She worked at Iowa PBS for 12 years and has provided strategic communications counsel to nonprofit, state, and corporate organizations during her career. She lives in Windsor Heights with her husband, Lee. They have two adult children.

Rep. James is the House minority whip and was just elected to her third term in the Iowa House. She is an ordained Presbyterian pastor and has spent her career as a college chaplain. She lives in Dubuque with her husband Christopher and their two children.

The 2023 legislative session starts on Jan. 9.