Konfrst, James to lead Iowa House Democrats

Courier Staff
DES MOINES — State Rep. Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights will serve as the Iowa House minority leader and state Rep. Lindsay James of Dubuque will serve as the minority whip for the 90th Iowa General Assembly. The two were elected by House Democratic lawmakers Saturday in a leadership caucus.
Cedar Falls Lincoln Elementary third graders got a special surprise from a World War II veteran.
Maria Kuiper
“House Democrats are ready to fight for the values we all share as Iowans and put people over politics in the upcoming legislative session. While the election results were tough this year, we understand Iowans are fed up with politics and we’re going to stay focused on the issues important to them,” said Konfrst. “We’ve got 15 new members this year who are strong community leaders bringing new perspectives and experience to the Iowa Legislature. We’re ready to get to work.”
"We want Iowans to know we share their deep frustration with politics today. They want leaders that listen, tell the truth, and will put people over politics. The People Over Politics agenda we released earlier this year will be the focus of our efforts during the 2023 legislative session. We need to lower costs for Iowans, protect reproductive freedom, support our public schools, and legalize recreational marijuana,” said James.
Konfrst is the first woman to lead the Iowa House Democrats and is currently serving her third term in the Iowa House of Representatives. She is an associate professor in Drake University’s school of journalism and mass communication. She worked at Iowa PBS for 12 years and has provided strategic communications counsel to nonprofit, state, and corporate organizations during her career. She lives in Windsor Heights with her husband, Lee. They have two adult children.
Rep. James is the House minority whip and was just elected to her third term in the Iowa House. She is an ordained Presbyterian pastor and has spent her career as a college chaplain. She lives in Dubuque with her husband Christopher and their two children.
The 2023 legislative session starts on Jan. 9.
Adam Zyglis 2022
Pelosi in Taiwan
August 3, 2022: Pelosi in Taiwan
Adam Zyglis
Deshaun Watson
August 2, 2022: Deshaun Watson
Church and State
July 30, 2022: Church and State
Adam Zyglis
Biden Agenda
July 29, 2022: Biden Agenda
Adam Zyglis
The Cesspool
July 28, 2022: The Cesspool
Adam Zyglis
Inflation
July 24, 2022: Inflation
Adam Zyglis
Redistricting
July 17, 2022: Redistricting
Joe Biden Brand
July 14, 2022: Joe Biden Brand
Adam Zyglis
Where the Extremist Groups Are
July 13, 2022: Where the Extremist Groups Are
Adam Zyglis
Conservative Priorities
July 9, 2022: Conservative Priorities
Adam Zyglis
EPA Ruling
July 10, 2022: EPA Ruling
Adam Zyglis
4th of July Shooting
July 6, 2022: 4th of July Shooting
Adam Zyglis
Independence Day
July 3, 2022: Independence Day
Adam Zyglis
Mark Meadows
June 30, 2022: Mark Meadows
Adam Zyglis
Forced Pregnancy
June 29, 2022: Forced Pregnancy
Adam Zyglis
Bunker Mentality
June 28, 2022: Bunker Mentality
Adam Zyglis
Gun Reform
June 26, 2022: Gun Reform
Adam Zyglis
Full Speed Behind
June 25, 2022: Full Speed Behind
Adam Zyglis
Minority Rule
May 10, 2022: Minority Rule
Adam Zyglis
Bike Safety
June 23, 2022: Bike Safety
Bad Guy with a Gun
June 22, 2022: Bad Guy with a Gun
Adam Zyglis
Gun Reform
June 21, 2022: Gun Reform
Adam Zyglis
The Three Bears
June 19, 2022: The Three Bears
Adam Zyglis
Juneteenth
June 19, 2022: Juneteenth
Adam Zyglid
Domestic Abuse
June 17, 2022: Domestic Abuse
Adam Zyglis
The Big Lie
June 16, 2022: The Big Lie
Adam Zyglis
Carl Drainadino
June 12, 2022: Carl Drainadino
Adam Zyglis
Capitol Storming
June 14, 2022: Capitol Storming
Adam Zyglis
Seditious Act
June 11, 2022: Seditious Act
Adam Zyglis
Desperate to Survive
Desperate to Survive: June 9, 2022
Adam Zyglis
School Shooting
June 5, 2022: School Shooting
Adam Zyglis
School Safety
June 2, 2022: School Safety
Adam Zyglis
Pro Lie
June 1, 2022: Pro Lie
Adam Zyglis
Locked Out
May 29, 2022: Locked Out
Adam Zyglis
Robb Elementary School Shooting
May 26, 2022: Robb Elementary School Shooting
Adam Zyglis
Safe Haven
May 22, 2022: Safe Haven
Adam Zyglis
Loopholes
May 21, 2022: Loopholes
Adam Zyglis
Putin the Pariah
May 15, 2022: Putin the Pariah
Adam Zyglis
Replacement Theory
May 19, 2022: Replacement Theory
Adam Zyglis
The City of Good Neighbors
May 16, 2022: The City of Good Neighbors
Adam Zyglis
Buffalo's Sleeping Lion
May 17, 2022: Buffalo's Sleeping Lion
Adam Zyglis
Ok Groomer
May 12, 2022: Ok Groomer
Adam Zyglis
Shrinking GDP
May 7, 2022: Shrinking GDP
Adam Zyglis
Elon Musk's Twitter
May 11, 2022: Elon Musk's Twitter
Adam Zyglis
Controlling Women's Choices
May 8, 2022: Controlling Women's Choices
Adam Zyglis
The Roe Boat
May 4, 2022: The Roe Boat
Adam Zyglis
Byron Brown Tax Hike
May 3, 2022: Byron Brown Tax Hike
Adam Zyglis
The False Patriot
May 1, 2022: The False Patriot
Adam Zyglis
Uncaged
April 30, 2022: Uncaged
Adam Zyglis
RJ's Last Call
April 29, 2022: RJ's Last Call
Adam Zyglis
GOP Free Speech
April 27, 2022: GOP Free Speech
Adam Zyglis
Elon's Musk
April 26, 2022: Elon's Musk
Adam Zyglis
Future Hellscape
April 23, 2022: Future Hellscape
Adam Zyglis
The Very Scary Mouse
April 22, 2022: The Very Scary Mouse
Adam Zyglis
Masks On Planes
April 21, 2022: Masks On Planes
Adam Zyglis
A Musk-run Twitter
April 19, 2022: A Musk-run Twitter
Adam Zyglis
Anti-LGBTQ Legislation
April 17, 2022: Anti-LGBTQ Legislation
Adam Zyglis
Russian Oil
April 17, 2022: Russian Oil
Adam Zyglis
Corrupt New York
April 13, 2022: Corrupt New York
Adam Zyglis
Bill Barr Memoir
March 20, 2022: Bill Barr Memoir
Adam Zyglis
Ukraine Resistance
March 2, 2022: Ukraine Resistance
Adam Zyglis
Sandy Hook Settlement
February 20, 2022: Sandy Hook Settlement
Adam Zyglis
Slippery Slope to War
February 12, 2022: Slippery Slope to War
Adam Zyglis
School Safety
February 11, 2022: School Safety
Adam Zyglis
Remote Schooling Curriculum
February 5, 2022: Remote Schooling Curriculum
Adam Zyglis
Ramp Up To War
February 4, 2022: Ramp Up To War
Adam Zyglis
Torn Documents
February 6, 2022: Torn Documents
Adam Zyglis
Attacking the Press
January 27, 2022: Attacking the Press
Adam Zyglis
Consolation Trophy
January 26, 2022: Consolation Trophy
Adam Zyglis
NFL Overtime Rules
January 25, 2022: NFL Overtime Rules
Adam Zyglis
Free Masks
January 23, 2022: Free Masks
Adam Zyglis
Chuck Incorvaia, Allentown's Bubble Man
January 22, 2022: Chuck Incorvaia, Allentown's Bubble Man
Unplowed Streets
January 20, 2022: Unplowed Streets
Buffalo News
Inaugural Ball
January 14, 2022: Inaugural Ball
Adam Zyglis
The Covid Diet
January 12, 2022: The Covid Diet
Adam Zyglis
Buffalo in the Playoffs
January 9, 2022: Buffalo in the Playoffs
Adam Zyglis
Snow Day
January 8th, 2022: Snow Day
Adam Zyglis
Dangerous Variants
January 7, 2022: Dangerous Variants
Adam Zyglis
The Infestation
January 6th, 2022: The Infestation
Adam Zyglis
Marjorie Taylor Greene Suspended
January 5, 2022: Marjorie Taylor Greene Suspended
Adam Zyglis
Abortion Vote
August 4, 2022: Abortion Vote
Adam Zyglis
Alex Jones
August 6, 2022: Alex Jones
Adam Zyglis
Brittney Griner
August 7, 2022: Brittney Griner
Adam Zyglis
Insulin Price Cap Blocked
August 9, 2022: Insulin Price Cap Blocked
Adam Zyglis
FBI Search
August 10, 2022: FBI Search
Adam Zyglis
Defund the FBI
August 11, 2022: Defund the FBI
Adam Zyglis
Closing In
August 14, 2022: Closing In
Adam Zyglis
Backing the Blue
August 16, 2022: Backing the Blue
Adam Zyglis
Biden Climate Legislation
August 18, 2022: Biden Climate Legislation
Adam Zyglis
Nuclear Docs
August 19, 2022: Nuclear Docs
Adam Zyglis
Crazy Carl Strikes Again
August 20, 2022: Crazy Carl Strikes Again
Adam Zyglis
Midterm Prospects
August 21, 2022: Midterm Prospects
Adam Zyglis
Cutting Matt Araiza
August 30, 2022: Cutting Matt Araiza
Adam Zyglis
Legal Defense
August 31, 2022: Legal Defense
Adam Zyglis
Biden Speech
September 3, 2022: Biden Speech
Adam Zyglis
Missing Classified Documents
September 4, 2022: Missing Classified Documents
Adam Zyglis
Special Master Ruling
September 7, 2022: Special Master Ruling
Adam Zyglis
Bills Season Opener
September 11, 2022: Bills Season Opener
Adam Zyglis
MAGA Fraud
September 9, 2022: MAGA Fraud
Adam Zyglis
Stilted
September 10, 2022: Stilted
Adam Zyglis
Super Bowl Hype
September 13, 2022: Super Bowl Hype
Adam Zyglis
The Stiff Arm
September 14, 2022: Allen Stiff Arm
Adam Zyglis
Russian Retreat
September 15, 2022: Russian Retreat
Adam Zyglis
The Cold Reality
September 17, 2022: The Cold Reality
Adam Zyglis
Effects of Climate Change
September 18, 2022: Effects of Climate Change
Adam Zyglis
Buffalo Heritage
September 20, 2022: Buffalo Heritage
Adam Zyglis
AG Letitia James
September 22, 2022: AG Letitia James
Adam Zyglis
QAnon salute
September 24, 2022: QAnon salute
Adam Zyglis
The Injury Bug
September 28, 2022: The Injury Bug
Adam Zyglis
State of Florida
September 30, 2022: State of Florida
Adam Zyglis
Federal Aid
October 2, 2022: Federal Aid
Adam Zyglis
Emperor Putin
October 4, 2022: Emperor Putin
Adam Zyglis
Herschel Walker
October 7, 2022: Herschel Walker
Adam Zyglis
Hunter Biden
October 8, 2022: Hunter Biden
Adam Zyglis
Biden Pardons
October 9, 2022: Biden Pardon
Adam Zyglis
Melting the Steelers
October 11, 2022: Melting the Steelers
Adam Zyglis
Mahsa Amini
October 12, 2022: Mahsa Amini
Adam Zyglis
The Blind Eye
October 13, 2022: The Blind Eye
Adam Zyglis
Alex Jones
October 15, 2022: Alex Jones
Adam Zyglis
Election Deniers
October 16, 2022: Election Deniers
Adam Zyglis
Air Allen Part III
October 18, 2022: Air Allen Part III
Adam Zyglis
Buying Parler
October 19, 2022: Buying Parler
Adam Zyglis
Conservative Priorities Part II
October 21, 2022: Conservative Priorities Part II
Adam Zyglis
National Test Scores
October 25, 2022: National Test Scores
Adam Zyglis
Trump Subpoena
October 22, 2022: Trump Subpoena
Adam Zyglis
Well of Democracy
October 23, 2022: Well of Democracy
Adam Zyglis
Musk owns Twitter
October 29, 2022: Musk owns Twitter
Adam Zyglis
Growing Neighborhoods
October 30, 2022: Growing Neighborhood
Adam Zyglis
Surging Crime
November 1, 2022: Surging Crime
Adam Zyglis
Violent Rhetoric
November 2, 2022: Violent Rhetoric
Adam Zyglis
Trojan Tweet
November 3, 2022: Trojan Tweet
Adam Zyglis
Mail-in Ballots
November 8, 2022: Mail-in Ballots
Adam Zyglis
Election Day
November 8, 2022: Election Day
Adam Zyglis
Hochul Wins
November 9, 2022: Hochul Wins
Adam Zyglis
Land of Oz
November 10, 2022: Land of Oz
Adam Zyglis
2022 Midterms
November 11, 2022
Adam Zyglis
Get Well Soon
November 13, 2022: Get Well Soon
Adam Zyglis
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.