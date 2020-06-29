Judge hears arguments over Iowa abortion waiting period

The purpose of the single subject rule is to prevent lawmakers — and voters — from being surprised by what is included in one piece of legislation.

Planned Parenthood asked for a temporary injunction while this case is further litigated.

Ogden argued the bill passed on a party-line vote at the end of the session earlier this month wasn’t unusual, he said.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Mitchell Turner questioned Ogden on that timing. According to the information he said he read about the bill, he didn’t know if “abortion” was mentioned in the title before 10:18 p.m. that night. The bill passed the Iowa House 40 minutes later.

It went to the Iowa Senate and passed about 4 a.m. without public debate. Most Iowans were probably asleep by then, he noted.

Ogden said it’s not uncommon that bills are passed at the last minute.

Turner noted there were other abortion bills introduced in the 2020 session that were subject to public debate — but none passed. He said it seemed like lawmakers didn’t want to pass an abortion bill.

Ogden said this one may have been a higher priority than the others.