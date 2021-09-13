ISEA blasts state ban on school mask mandates

IOWA CITY — A state law against mask mandates in Iowa schools is putting “children’s health on the line,” Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek argued Monday before a federal judge put the law on hold.

Iowa City school leaders, along with Beranek and National Education Association President Becky Pringle, criticized the Iowa law passed in May that bans local districts from mandating masks in their schools and — during the virtual news conference — urged Iowans to wear a mask and get vaccinated against the disease if eligible.

Later Monday, a federal judge entered a restraining order against enforcing the law banning school mask mandates while a lawsuit proceeds.

“Our state is doing a poor job of reporting out the data of who’s in quarantine and who has contracted the virus,” Beranek said.

If school districts has the power, Beranek said, some would immediately implement a mask mandate among students and staff while in schools.

COVID-19 should be treated like any other sickness such as influenza, pink eye or strep throat, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, which means students are not required to quarantine if exposed.

