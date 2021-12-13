Iowa sports betting tops $9.6M a day

DES MOINES — Betting an average of $9.6 million a day, Iowa gamblers and sportsbooks operators were giving thanks for legalized sports betting in November, posting another monthly record. Wagering topped $287 million and revenue for the burgeoning industry approached $20 million, state numbers show.

The sports betting frenzy pushed the wagering handle above $975 million for the current fiscal year that began July 1 and put Iowa within reach of $2 billion in betting for the calendar year, financial reports issued by the state Racing and Gaming Commission indicate. Sports betting has been legal in Iowa since August 2019.

Likewise, adjusted gross revenue reported by Iowa’s 19 state-licensed casinos is potentially on record pace, with more than $730.3 million through the first five months of the current fiscal year after a strong November showing of $136.5 million. In comparison, Iowa’s casino gambling industry posted a yearly record of nearly $1.47 billion in gross adjusted revenue in fiscal 2012. If the current trend continues, Iowa’s casinos will shatter that record by millions.

So far this fiscal year, state tax revenue earned on casino gambling totaled nearly $140 million and sports betting generated just under $4 million — half of that coming just in November, the commission reported.

Betting currently allowed at 17 state-licensed online and retail sportsbooks last month topped the previous record of $280.9 million in October, and was up nearly 230% from November 2020 when the handle stood at $87.2 million, according to official data released Friday.

“It’s a very competitive industry right now,” said Brian Ohorilko, administrator of the state Racing and Gaming Commission, during recording Friday of Iowa PBS’ “Iowa Press” television show.

“It really has been significant interest in this state and the industry continues to grow,” Ohorilko noted. “... Last year we had approximately $6 million in tax revenue to this state. We anticipate that will grow."

Effective last Jan. 1, Iowans 21 and older no longer are required to travel to a casino to set up an account to bet on sports online. They can now register accounts using their smartphones. Since then, the vast majority of sports wagers have been made digitally, with November’s online handle topping $260.3 million and totaling nearly $871.4 million so far in fiscal 2022.

Daily betting averaged $9.6 million in Iowa during November, according to PlayIA, an online network that tracks Iowa’s gaming market.

“The expansion in betting in Iowa over the last three months has set a new floor for the industry,” said Eric Ramsey, an analyst for the Play-USA.com Network, which includes PlayIA.com. “Operators have used the popularity of football to not only attract new customers, but also to expose existing bettors to more diverse forms of betting. The growth this fall will benefit state sportsbooks for the months and years to come.”

Three straight record months of sports betting aided by aggressive marketing by competing sportsbooks have brought wagering in 2021 to a staggering $1.8 billion — with a major share of bets being placed online.

“The removal of in-person registration requirements for online sportsbooks at the beginning of the year was obviously a watershed moment for the state,” said Russ Mitchell, lead analyst for PlayIA.com. “But the growth of the last three months has been on another level.”

According to commission data, Caesars and DraftKings were the leading sportsbooks, while border-hugging Diamond Jo Worth and Ameristar Council Bluffs led the retail market in revenue. The NFL and college football were the main driver of wagering growth for the last three months along with the addition of NBA and college basketball in November.

“Football is driving record growth this fall, not just in Iowa but all over the country,” Mitchell said. “But with four Division I basketball programs, Iowa’s sportsbooks have an opportunity to grow some more this winter, especially if Iowa and Iowa State continue to play well.”

