Iowa special redistricting session set for Oct. 5

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday set a special legislative session for Oct. 5 to approve redrawn legislative and congressional district maps, and the chief justice of the state Supreme Court signed an order giving lawmakers extra time to complete their task.

Reynolds signed a proclamation convening the special session to take up redistricting, a once-a-decade process that was complicated this year by a delay in releasing U.S. Census Bureau data blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Tuesday, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen signed an order allowing the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency to submit maps to the Legislature as outlined in Iowa law even though they will be completed after the legally mandated deadline. She has given them until Dec. 1 to come up with new maps.

The census data was made public Aug. 16 following a five-month delay from its original deadline. The delay sent states scrambling to revise redistricting deadlines.

The Iowa Constitution requires the process to be completed before Sept. 1. If new maps are not approved by Sept. 15, the Iowa Supreme Court is given the power to “cause the state to be apportioned” by Dec. 31.