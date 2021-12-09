Iowa Senate Republican caucus among most conservative in the country

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021:

CPAC HIGHLIGHTS SENATE: The Iowa Senate Republican caucus is among the most conservative in the country, according to a new analysis of voting records conducted by the national Conservative Political Action Conference.

Senate Republican leaders Jack Whitver, Jake Chapman, Brad Zaun and Amy Sinclair all voted 100% in line with CPAC’s priorities on 65 pieces of legislation the group analyzed. Iowa House Republican leaders Pat Grassley, Matt Windschitl, John Wills and Mike Sexton all voted in line with CPAC 83% of the time, the group said in a news release.

Among the bills CPAC scored were ones that regarded election laws, gun rights, tax rates, school choice, and banning school subjects deemed to be divisive.

DEJEAR ON HOUSING: Deidre DeJear, a Democratic candidate for governor, published her policy recommendations to increase access to affordable housing.

DeJear proposed building off recent federal funding for housing by partnering with counties and nonprofit groups to reach those most in need, avoid creating unnecessary bureaucratic barriers to those wishing to access funding, and targeting areas of high need.

“Iowa has an affordable housing shortage, and thousands of families are still struggling after a hard year,” DeJear said in a news release, adding that the federal assistance should be used as quickly as possible. “This money was allocated for a specific purpose to fill a specific need, and the state has to do its job.”

DeJear is one of four Democrats running for governor. The others are Ras Smith, Joshua Kuhn-McRoberts, and Kim West.

PAC ENDORSES BOHANNAN: Democrats Serve, a national political action committee, endorsed the campaign of Christina Bohannan, a Democrat from Iowa City running for Congress in eastern Iowa’s new 1st District.

Bohannan is an attorney and law professor at the University of Iowa, and a state lawmaker. Democrats Serve describes itself as a PAC that works to support public service candidates who often lack access to wealth donor networks.

“Christina Bohannan knows public service,” Brett Broesder, Democrats Serve’s executive editor, said in a news release from the Bohannan campaign. “For her, standing up for Iowa families isn’t just a job; it’s a way of life. Her experience as a frontline public service pro provides her with first-hand expertise in tackling the toughest challenges our communities face today.”

