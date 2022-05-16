Iowa schools cannot impose mask requirements after court lifts injunction

DES MOINES — Iowa schools are not allowed to require students or staff to wear face masks after a federal appeals court on Monday lifted a temporary injunction on a new state law that prohibits schools from employing the pandemic mitigation strategy.

Two of the three judges on the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that a legal challenge to the new state law is no longer relevant because COVID transmission rates have fallen precipitously since the challenge was first filed, in September.

In May of 2021, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law the legislation that prohibits schools from requiring students and staff to wear face masks.

The practice was common during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as a means of reducing the virus’ spread, and was recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many Iowa school districts had face mask requirements that they were forced to end when the bill was signed into law.

In September, 11 Iowa families sued the state and the 10 school districts their children attended, saying the new law prohibiting mask requirements violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by placing their children’s health in danger.

That same month, a federal judge temporarily blocked the new law from going into effect, allowing the lawsuit to proceed.

“The issues surrounding the preliminary injunction are moot because the current conditions differ vastly from those prevailing when the District Court addressed it,” reads the circuit court’s ruling, which was signed by Judges Duane Benton and Ralph Erickson. “COVID-19 vaccines are now available to children and adolescents over the age of four, greatly decreasing Plaintiffs’ children’s risk of serious bodily injury or death from contracting COVID-19 at school.”

Judge Jane Kelly dissented, writing that the reduction in COVID transmission does not completely eliminate the risk posed to the plaintiffs’ children, who have special needs or health issues.

“We cannot simply assume that the changes in the pandemic in the months since the parties compiled the record are sufficient to constitute changed circumstances,” Kelly wrote. “Vaccine availability, case rates, and CDC guidance alone do not reflect individual risk, particularly where the record shows Plaintiffs’ children have conditions that increase their risk of serious illness from COVID-19 and contains no information regarding whether vaccines would be effective for them.”

