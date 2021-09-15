Iowa redistricting: Everything you need to know as the process begins

A Zoom link and information on submitting written comments will be posted to the Legislative Services Agency website later this week.

After those meetings, the LSA will compile feedback and present it to lawmakers during the special session.

When does the special session on redistricting start?

Reynolds announced Tuesday that the special session will begin Oct. 5.

Lawmakers will reconvene in Des Moines to consider and vote on the proposed maps. If they have issues with the first proposal, lawmakers can vote against the maps and ask the Legislative Services Agency to redraw them. Lawmakers can do the same for a second set of maps, again drawn by the LSA.

If lawmakers reject the second set of maps, then they can directly adjust the third and final proposal.

What happens after lawmakers agree on new maps?