Iowa officials mostly mum on plans to send troopers to border

DES MOINES — State officials are tight-lipped about the plan to send Iowa State Patrol troopers to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Officials declined to identify how many troopers have volunteered and when they will travel to Texas or Arizona for an undisclosed assignment.

Iowa Department of Public Safety officials were not aware, a spokeswoman said Tuesday, of any previous patrol deployments outside of Iowa. The state in 1997 joined the Emergency Management Assistance Compact — an agreement the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona cited in their call last month for other states to send assistance.

Several Republican governors, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, announced they would send troopers to the border — noting the “rise in drugs, human trafficking and violent crime has become unsustainable.” But Iowa officials will answer few questions about the deployment.

“For officer safety purposes, the Iowa State Patrol and the Governor’s Office will not be identifying the troopers who have voluntarily agreed to be deployed” or any other “mission-specific operational information,” said Debbie McClung, strategic communications bureau chief in the IDPS commissioner’s office.