Iowa officials mostly mum on plans to send troopers to border

DES MOINES — State officials are tight-lipped about the plan to send Iowa State Patrol troopers to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Officials declined to identify how many troopers have volunteered and when they will travel to Texas or Arizona for an undisclosed assignment.
Iowa Department of Public Safety officials were not aware, a spokeswoman said Tuesday, of any previous patrol deployments outside of Iowa. The state in 1997 joined the Emergency Management Assistance Compact — an agreement the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona cited in their call last month for other states to send assistance.
Several Republican governors, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, announced they would send troopers to the border — noting the “rise in drugs, human trafficking and violent crime has become unsustainable.” But Iowa officials will answer few questions about the deployment.
“For officer safety purposes, the Iowa State Patrol and the Governor’s Office will not be identifying the troopers who have voluntarily agreed to be deployed” or any other “mission-specific operational information,” said Debbie McClung, strategic communications bureau chief in the IDPS commissioner’s office.
As to the duties Iowa officers will perform, she said: “The size of the deployed team and the short duration of the deployment will be similar in scope to our commitment to other special assignments, such as RAGBRAI and the Iowa State Fair. The troopers will be performing general law enforcement duties consistent with their training and experience.”
On June 24, Reynolds said she approved the action in response to requests from Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona. Iowa is one of seven states so far to indicate their intentions to deploy officers.
Officials said at the time about 25 to 30 troopers would travel to the border for about two weeks. The Patrol has 360 sworn staff with 267 solely assigned to road duty, according to the department. An IDPS email obtained by WHO-TV last month said the travel dates will be July 8-23.
Republican governors from Ohio, Idaho and Florida recently announced more specific officer numbers and other details of their deployments and use of state equipment.
On Tuesday, McClung said the deployment is legally justified by the multistate compact. Details about the cost and which state will cover it have not been determined. Normally responding states are reimbursed by the requesting state, McClung noted. Reynolds is not seeking private donations to help pay for the deployments, she said.
The Gazette previously reported that for RAGBRAI, the weeklong statewide bike ride held annually at the end of July, sponsors pay the Patrol $22,000 to cover pay, food and lodging for up to 20 troopers.