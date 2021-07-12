Iowa, Nebraska South Dakota governors gather, stress need to help fill vacant jobs

Wells said the aging baby boomer population has begun to retire in large numbers, a lower percentage of working-age people are participating in the workforce and fewer children are being born to replace retiring workers.

“We have too few working-age people for all the work that needs to be done,” Wells said.

As a result, companies are offering bonuses, flexible work schedules, higher wages and other enticements to attract workers.

Ricketts listed a number of scholarship and job training programs his state his implemented to help young people graduate from college and obtain work experience. He said lifting the pandemic-related added unemployment benefits, a move also made by Iowa and South Dakota, would give more people an incentive to look for work. Ricketts said 45% of Nebraskans who were getting the added benefit were making more money being unemployed than by working.

“I think we all believe that was a disincentive for people to go back to work,” he said. “We’ve got to get people back involved in the work force.”

The governors agreed that government should not be involved in raising wages, which they said is a private-market issue.