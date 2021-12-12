Iowa, Illinois lawmakers urge priority funding for upgrading river locks and dams

A bipartisan group of Iowa and Illinois lawmakers are calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize funding included in the recently passed federal infrastructure bill to finally rebuild river locks and dams.

U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, joined Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and U.S. Reps. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, and Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, in writing a letter calling on the Corps of Engineers to prioritize funding of lock and dam upgrades on the Upper Mississippi and Illinois rivers utilizing $2.5 billion set aside for inland waterways provided in the new infrastructure bill.

The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden last month includes $550 billion in new funding to rebuild roads and bridges, water infrastructure and more.

Lawmakers said the Army Corps of Engineers must soon tell Congress which specific projects it plans to fund.

The letter calls for priority funding to modernize and expand seven outdated locks at the most congested lock locations along the Upper Mississippi and Illinois rivers as well as fund more than $1 billion in ecosystem restoration.

The projects “will create almost 50 million person-hours of living wage construction jobs,” according to the letter from lawmakers.

A 2019 study released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed that rebuilding river locks would inject $72 billion more dollars into the U.S. economy.

Among those who signed onto the letter include U.S. Reps. Cindy Axne, D-West Des Moines, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa, and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. Ernst and Miller-Meeks, along with Hinson, voted against the infrastructure bill.

Grassley was among 19 Republicans who backed the bill when it passed the U.S. Senate in August. Grassley noted many of the infrastructure bill’s components were measures that had bipartisan support as stand-alone legislation — including to modernize the nation’s aging river locks.

Lawmakers say the $2.5 billion authorized in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, plus annual spending, could finally speed long-delayed replacement of river locks that are “well beyond their 50-year design life and cannot accommodate modern tows,” Grassley said in a July 13 floor speech.

Most of America’s locks and dams were built in the 1920s and 1930s and are critical for Midwest farmers who rely on the river to export corn and soybeans.

Congress originally authorized Upper Mississippi River locks modernization in 2007. The Army Corps included $4.5 million in its fiscal year 2020 work plan for planning and design work on new Upper Mississippi locks and environmental restoration. But no construction funds have been appropriated.

“It is important for NESP to receive new start funding so construction on these improvements can start taking place,” Grassley said of the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability, a long-term project to renovate the upper Mississippi River system over a 50-year period.

Grassley, Hinson, Bustos and Durbin note agricultural industries stand firmly behind the infrastructure prioritization.

In addition to facilitating the movement of about 630 million tons of cargo a year valued at $232 billion, the inland waterway system supports more than a half million jobs, according to Grassley.

“Our nation’s inland waterway system also provides a safe, cost-effective, fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly way to move our bulk products,” Grassley said on the Senate floor. “This translates into more than $12 billion annually in transportation savings to the American economy.”

One gallon of fuel allows one ton of cargo to be shipped 647 miles by barge compared with 477 miles by rail and 145 miles by truck, generating far fewer greenhouse gas emissions, Grassley said.

“By moving goods on the inland waterways we are helping to relieve congestion on roadways and adding to the nation’s economic prosperity,” he said.

