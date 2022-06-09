Iowa House members seek nearly $100M for projects

CEDAR RAPIDS — A million dollars for the University of Iowa Flood Center to install flood monitoring hydrologic stations in 28 Eastern and Southeast Iowa counties.

Another $2.5 million to complete the Forevergreen Road corridor in Johnson County.

Seven million dollars for improvements at The Eastern Iowa Airport, and the same for Fayette County to use soybean-based polymer technologies developed at Iowa State University to improve several miles of rural roads.

These funding requests for fiscal 2023 are among the nearly $100 million sought by Iowa members of Congress through what once was known as “earmarks.” That process, often associated with unjustified pork barrel spending, returned in 2021 after a 10-year ban and was renamed “community project funding.”

It’s a way for the federal government “to meet the urgent needs of communities,” House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat, said in a letter to colleagues.

Members may submit up to 15 requests, up from 10 last year. DeLauro has instituted transparency guidelines and requires requests include evidence of community support.

Northeast Iowa U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican who sits on the Appropriations Committee, requested funding for neighborhood revitalization in Waterloo, emergency services facilities in Gilbertville and Independence and flood mitigation projects in Cedar Rapids and Guttenberg, among other requests.

Her goal in asking for community project funding is “to bring as many targeted resources into the district where they will have the most transformational impact.” She seeks funding only for projects that have community buy-in and support, Hinson said this week.

Her fiscal 2022 requests were for targeted infrastructure investments including Tower Terrace Road in Linn County and a new fire station in Northeast Iowa’s Protivin, as well as a Winneshiek County child care center. Those investments “are going to make a huge investment and change in the community,” she said.

The requests also reflect what she says she hears in community meetings around the district — housing, neighborhood revitalization, safety and security and workforce, Hinson said, pointing to the applications she has made for the Hawkeye and Kirkwood community colleges.

Referring to her previous career in television news, Hinson said that as someone “who has been out there, knee-deep in dirty water, covering floods,” she said she knows that investing in Linn County flood mitigation and the UI Flood Center will pay dividends to taxpayers, communities, businesses and homeowners.

In Southeast Iowa, Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is seeking funding for health care facilities in Van Buren County and Muscatine, several road improvements, including Middle Road in Bettendorf, and an upgrade at the national cemetery in Keokuk.

She joined Hinson in asking for $1 million for the UI Flood Center because “having both members submit requests will hopefully increase the likelihood of receiving the necessary funding,” according to her office.

“I will always fight to ensure that Iowan’s hard-earned tax dollars come back to our state,” Miller-Meeks said.

Third District Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne asked for money for a child care center, replacing emergency service radio equipment, an economic development incubator and several infrastructure projects, including improvements at the Des Moines airport. She did not respond to a request for comment.

Iowa 4th District Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, as he did last year, did not seek any earmarks for fiscal 2023.

“As a strong fiscal conservative, Congressman Feenstra does not support wasteful spending that fuels inflation and adds to our crippling $30 trillion deficit,” said his spokesman, Billy Fuerst.

Following Senate GOP caucus rules banning earmarks, neither Sen. Chuck Grassley nor Sen. Joni Ernst requested community project funding.

Hinson, who will be going through the budget markup process with her fellow Appropriations Committee members in the coming weeks, agreed that project funding requests will be vetted.

“The (return on investment) for taxpayers is critical in my mind,” she said. “We’re looking to make true investments where they will pay dividends.”

Among the earmark funding requested by Hinson:

$1 million for Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity’s Targeted Neighborhood Revitalization in the Church Row and Walnut neighborhoods in Waterloo.

$500,000 to construct a new emergency services building in Gilbertville.

$1.1 million to create a Smart Automation Certification Alliance Center apprenticeship hub at Hawkeye Community College.

$245,000 for construction and renovation of the Buchanan County Emergency Management operations center in Independence.

$7 million to Fayette County to rehabilitate several miles of rural roads with material sourced from soybeans rather than petroleum polymers.

