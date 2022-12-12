Iowa activists celebrate marriage equality bill passage

Iowa LGBTQ activists celebrated the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act last week, which offered federal protections for couples in same-sex and interracial marriage.

Keenan Crow, the policy and advocacy director for LGBTQ rights group One Iowa, said the bill helps provide certainty for couples in same-sex marriages regardless of the decisions of the federal Supreme Court.

“This means that folks who are legally married will be assured that their marriages are going to be recognized by the federal government, come what may from the courts,” Crow said. “This is the benefit of doing this in a statutory way rather than relying on the courts.”

The bill requires the federal government to recognize marriages regardless of the sex and race of the couple. It does not require states to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

The bill was brought up after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned the federal right to an abortion, which had previously been guaranteed by the court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

In his concurring opinion in the case, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the court could revisit decisions made on similar legal grounds, including Obergefell v. Hodges, a 2015 decision that made same-sex marriage legal nationwide.

“That’s why this piece of legislation is coming now,” Crow said. “I think this is really just about giving those families a sense of security, a sense of being able to plan their lives well out into the future without having to worry about the whims of this justice or that justice on the Supreme Court.”

How they voted

The final version of the bill passed in the U.S. House on Thursday, and it’s headed to President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature. In the House, 39 Republicans and all Democrats voted for the bill. Among those Republicans were two from Iowa, Reps. Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who joined Democrat Cindy Axne in voting for the measure. Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra, of Iowa’s northwest 4th District, voted against the measure.

While Hinson voted for the legislation, she suggested in a statement on Thursday that it was not needed.

“This bill maintains the status quo. We should be focused on reducing inflation, securing our border, and restoring American energy independence,” she said. “These are the issues Iowans talk to me about every day and want Congress to prioritize.”

In the Senate, the measure passed 61-36 at the end of November, with 12 Republicans joining all but one Democrat (who missed the vote), in voting for the bill. Iowa Republican Joni Ernst voted for the bill, while Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley voted no.

In a statement in November, Grassley said he did not think same-sex and interracial marriages were at risk of being overturned, but he thought the bill put religious liberty at risk. He said he supports interracial and same-sex couples retaining legal marriage rights.

“While failing to adopt this bill would have no practical impact on the status quo, passing it would put people with certain sincere religious beliefs at greater legal risk without also providing sufficient opportunities for them to defend themselves,” he said.

The bill was amended based on Republican input to clarify that religious organizations are not required to perform same-sex marriages.

C.J. Petersen, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party’s Stonewall Caucus, the LGBTQ caucus of the state party, said the passage shows that support for marriage equality crosses party lines.

“I think it just reflects the changing country and the fact that a lot of Republicans have gay friends and family members that they love and care about,” he said. “I have Republican family members that stand up and proudly support my right to be married.

“It really means a lot that Senator Ernst and Representatives Hinson and Miller-Meeks came down on the right side of history, too,” he added.

Protects equality

Iowa has recognized the right to same-sex marriage since 2009, when the state Supreme Court’s decision in Varnum v. Brien made Iowa the third state to establish marriage equality.

Even without protection at the national level, that right would remain and advocates said they have not seen much energy around overturning that right. But, Crow noted, this year the court overturned a previous decision that established a fundamental right to an abortion, which the court had previously established in 2018.

“Are we nervous about that? Yes,” Crow said. “Does this federal law reduce some of that anxiety? I think, absolutely.”

Connie Ryan, executive director of the Iowa Interfaith Alliance, said she would be surprised if the court took up the issue of marriage equality.

“Certainly the court has become more conservative over the years, but I would be surprised if they would take up that issue and overrule a unanimous decision from 13 years ago,” she said.

Equality act needed

Crow said while the bill was a step in the right direction, it does not go far enough. Crow would like to see Congress protect against more discrimination through the Equality Act.

The Equality Act is a bill proposed by congressional Democrats that would add sexual orientation, sex and gender identity to the Civil Rights Act, preventing discrimination on those grounds in employment, housing and other areas.

While Iowa’s civil rights code has those protections in place, there is no protection at the federal level.

“Folks still need to pass the Equality Act, and ensure that in every other area of life, not just marriage, that LGBTQ people can go about their lives,” Crow said.

