Hinson warns Biden, Democratic spending fueling ‘inflation tax’

CEDAR RAPIDS — U.S. House Appropriations Committee member Rep. Ashley Hinson voted against a $617 billion discretionary spending package, saying it’s time “to turn off the spending spigot … to stop this inflation tax on our middle and working-class families.”
The package would increase spending for several of President Joe Biden’s priorities, such as health care, education, child care and public health.
However, spending money the federal government doesn’t have will continue to contribute to rising inflation, Hinson said.
“Republicans have been sounding the alarm on what would happen if the government continued to spend trillions and trillions of dollars that we don't have,” the Marion Republican said in her weekly call with Iowa reporters.
Inflation, which increased 3.5% year-over-year in June, according to the Commerce Department, is putting “a terrible strain on hardworking families who are now paying more for just about everything,” including groceries, gas and utilities, Hinson said.
She believes Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is correct in his warning that inflation “could turn out to be higher and more persistent than we expect.”
In travels around the 20-county 1st District, Hinson said concerns about inflation have “particularly ramped up in the past couple of months.”
“It’s disappointing to me to see that the administration is not only hearing from hardworking families across the country who are paying more for these everyday goods and services, but they see the numbers, they have the data, and they still refuse to reverse course on these big spending policies,” Hinson said. Instead, Biden “just called for $3.5 trillion more dollars in spending, when we’ve already spent nearly $7 trillion — money we don't have this year alone.”
The Democratic “spending spree” follows an increase in the national debt of almost $7.8 trillion during the Trump administration — about $23,500 in new federal debt for every person in the country.
Although some of federal spending is related to efforts to help Americans through the coronavirus pandemic, it was never meant to be permanent, Hinson said.
“We need policies that get our economy back on track, get our lives back to normal,” she said, “not policies that are just going to prolong the pandemic way of life and dependency on government.”
WATCH NOW: Animal rescues
Kitten rescued from Cedar River
Firefighters rescue dog from burning home, July 5, 2021
Duckling rescue, July 7, 2021
Fishermen rescue dog from freezing river, Feb. 5, 2017
Cats rescued from burning home, Jan. 17, 2016
A home caught fire and when the owner arrived, he said there were two dogs inside. Firefighters found them and revived one of them.
UPDATE: Dogs recovering from Cedar Falls fire
CEDAR FALLS – Emergency workers resuscitated two dogs after pulling them from a smoke-filled home in Cedar Falls on Tuesday night.
The dogs, Willow and Alley, 5-year-old great Dane mastiffs weighing 200 pounds each, were unconscious when public safety officers removed them from inside 1310 Hawthorne Drive, said Jeff Olson, director of public safety services.
Out on the front lawn MercyOne paramedics provided oxygen, and bystanders cheered when they saw one of the dogs begin to wag a tail.
“I can’t thank them enough. I don’t know what I’d do without them,” said owner Sara Robert. “I’ve had them since they were about eight weeks. … They saved my life more than once, on rough days and rough times.”
On Wednesday, city officials said the dogs spent the night at Taylor Veterinary Hospital in Cedar Falls and then were reunited with Robert.
“They are doing fine; they still have a small cough but will make a full recovery,” said Dr. Wendi Goetsch, a veterinarian at Taylor. “The cough is normal as they clear the smoke from their lungs, and it will go away. Thankfully, the firefighters responded so fast and the dogs were able to get oxygen quickly. It saved them.”
Fire Chief John Bostwick and Assistant Police Chief Craig Berte, also a public safety officer, along with Public Safety Lt. John Zolondek, were on hand at Taylor Veterinary Hospital on Wednesday to check on the dogs’ progress. Zolenek was the one who administered oxygen to the dogs.
Robert was just returning home from work on Tuesday night and saw the fire trucks and ambulance.
“I saw the door was open, and they were my first thought,” Robert said.
Olson said neighbors had called 911, and firefighters could see smoke through the front windows. They discovered a fire smoldering inside the bathroom and extinguished it. The dogs were found in a bedroom.
“They were lifeless. … They put oxygen on them, and those dogs laid there for 30 minutes, and I thought ‘no hope.’ And then the homeowners came home, and as soon as they heard their voices, the tail started wagging,” Olson said.
“The dogs were huge; there was one over 150 pounds, and we had to carry them out by their legs and haul them to safety,” said Berte.
Fire damage was isolated to the bathroom, but the rest of the house suffered heat and smoke damage. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
“It’s amazing to see how they are doing now versus how they were just last night,” Bostwick said.