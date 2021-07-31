 Skip to main content
Hinson warns Biden, Democratic spending fueling ‘inflation tax’
hinson-dc

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, right, accompanied by from left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Republican Conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks at a news conference on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, on to complain about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the leadership of President Joe Biden, and guidelines on face masks by the Centers for Disease Control.

 Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

CEDAR RAPIDS — U.S. House Appropriations Committee member Rep. Ashley Hinson voted against a $617 billion discretionary spending package, saying it’s time “to turn off the spending spigot … to stop this inflation tax on our middle and working-class families.”

The package would increase spending for several of President Joe Biden’s priorities, such as health care, education, child care and public health.

However, spending money the federal government doesn’t have will continue to contribute to rising inflation, Hinson said.

“Republicans have been sounding the alarm on what would happen if the government continued to spend trillions and trillions of dollars that we don't have,” the Marion Republican said in her weekly call with Iowa reporters.

Inflation, which increased 3.5% year-over-year in June, according to the Commerce Department, is putting “a terrible strain on hardworking families who are now paying more for just about everything,” including groceries, gas and utilities, Hinson said.

She believes Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is correct in his warning that inflation “could turn out to be higher and more persistent than we expect.”

In travels around the 20-county 1st District, Hinson said concerns about inflation have “particularly ramped up in the past couple of months.”

“It’s disappointing to me to see that the administration is not only hearing from hardworking families across the country who are paying more for these everyday goods and services, but they see the numbers, they have the data, and they still refuse to reverse course on these big spending policies,” Hinson said. Instead, Biden “just called for $3.5 trillion more dollars in spending, when we’ve already spent nearly $7 trillion — money we don't have this year alone.”

The Democratic “spending spree” follows an increase in the national debt of almost $7.8 trillion during the Trump administration — about $23,500 in new federal debt for every person in the country.

Although some of federal spending is related to efforts to help Americans through the coronavirus pandemic, it was never meant to be permanent, Hinson said.

“We need policies that get our economy back on track, get our lives back to normal,” she said, “not policies that are just going to prolong the pandemic way of life and dependency on government.”

