Hinson raises $809,000 for the quarter

Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson’s campaign announced it raised more than $809,000 during the final three-month period of 2021. The Hinson campaign claimed the mark is a record for congressional campaigns in Iowa during a non-election year.

“I am overwhelmed by the support our campaign continues to receive from Iowans who are fed up with the out-of-touch policies handed down by (Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi,” Hinson said in a campaign news release.

The Hinson campaign reported 6,000 new donors in the three-month period and that the average donation was $50, and over 96% of donations were $100 or less.

Federal campaign finance reports for the final 2021 period are due at the end of the month.

