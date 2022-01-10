 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hinson raises $809,000 for the quarter

  • 0
Hinson-090821

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson speaks during a town hall at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids in September.

 Jim Slosiarek, The Gazette

Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson’s campaign announced it raised more than $809,000 during the final three-month period of 2021. The Hinson campaign claimed the mark is a record for congressional campaigns in Iowa during a non-election year.

“I am overwhelmed by the support our campaign continues to receive from Iowans who are fed up with the out-of-touch policies handed down by (Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi,” Hinson said in a campaign news release.

The Hinson campaign reported 6,000 new donors in the three-month period and that the average donation was $50, and over 96% of donations were $100 or less.

Federal campaign finance reports for the final 2021 period are due at the end of the month.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa to change unemployment process starting Jan. 9

Iowa to change unemployment process starting Jan. 9

DES MOINES --- Changes to the state’s unemployment process --- including a doubling of the number of work searches a person must make in order to qualify for benefits --- will go into effect January 9, the state’s workforce development department announced Monday.

Watch Now: Related Video

No progress in Russia-US talks over Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News