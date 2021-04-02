Here is what’s alive and dead in the Iowa Legislature

Allow student-athletes to profit from use of name/image/likeness (SF245)

Prohibit/remove most automated traffic enforcement cameras (SF516)

Bar employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations (SF555)

Establish daylight saving time as the eventual official time in Iowa (SF335)

End faculty tenure at regent universities (HF490/SF41)

Legalize e-sports wagering (HSB200)

Reduce penalty for first offense marijuana possession conviction (SF533)

Restore voting rights for eligible felons (HF818)

Post information on medication abortions at medical facilities (HF383)

Eliminate statute of limitation on criminal actions involving sexual abuse of minors (SF572)

Cut off state funds for cities/counties that “defund” police (SF479)

Create offense for slower drivers who “camp” in divided highway left lane (HF494)

Allow smoking at Iowa Veterans Home under certain circumstances (SF257)