Haley to attend Iowa GOP fundraiser

DES MOINES — Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., will attend the Republican Party of Iowa’s summer fundraiser. Haley will attend the party’s Lincoln Dinner on June 24.

Haley, who is also a former South Carolina governor, is among many Republicans widely believed to be considering a run for president in 2024.

Ticket information for the Lincoln Dinner will be published at a later date, the state party said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0