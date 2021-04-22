 Skip to main content
Haley to attend Iowa GOP fundraiser
Trump Haley

Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting Tuesday with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

 AP PHOTO

DES MOINES — Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., will attend the Republican Party of Iowa’s summer fundraiser. Haley will attend the party’s Lincoln Dinner on June 24.

Haley, who is also a former South Carolina governor, is among many Republicans widely believed to be considering a run for president in 2024.

Ticket information for the Lincoln Dinner will be published at a later date, the state party said.

