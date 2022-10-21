 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grassley to speak Monday at Waterloo Rotary Club

Election 2022 Iowa Senate Debate

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks during his debate with Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken Oct. 6 in Des Moines.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

WATERLOO — Waterloo Rotary Club is hosting U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley Monday at noon at the Waterloo Convention Center.

Grassley, the incumbent Republican, is seeking his eighth term in office. He will field questions from the audience of the 100-plus member organization during the event.

Democrat Mike Franken, a retired Navy admiral, is running against Grassley and was invited to attend the rotary event also. However, he wasn’t able to confirm a date at this time.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to club president Annie VanderWerff at annie@theregenerateprocess.com to get a tentative headcount.

