Gov. Reynolds names former appeals court judge David May to Iowa Supreme Court

  • Updated
DES MOINES — David May, a state appeals court judge from Polk City, is the newest Iowa Supreme Court justice, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday.

With May’s appointment, Reynolds has appointed five of the Iowa Supreme Court’s seven justices.

May replaces former Justice Brent Appel, who retired this year upon reaching the state-mandated Supreme Court retirement age of 72. Appel was the court’s last remaining member appointed by a Democratic governor – Tom Vilsack in 2006.

The other two members of the court were appointed by Republican Gov. Terry Branstad.

May previously was a finalist for a Supreme Court vacancy in 2020. He was chosen from among three finalists for the current vacancy.

“At every point in this decision, Judge May at the Iowa Court of Appeals stood out for his experience, his approach to interpretation, and his commitment to judicial restraint,” Reynolds said during the news conference.

