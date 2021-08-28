Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for Bremer County

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation today for Bremer County in response to severe weather that began Tuesday.

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to recover and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.

The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at ster-assistance-programs" target="_blank">https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

Residents are asked to report damage to property, roads and utilities may be reported at www.homelandsecurity.iowa.gov.

