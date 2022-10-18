Early voting starts Wednesday. Here's what you need to know

Iowans can begin early voting for the November midterm election Wednesday, choosing representatives in Congress, state offices, and county officials. Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to cast your vote.

“Election Day is rapidly approaching and it’s important to have a plan for how you want to vote,” Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a statement on Tuesday. “You can vote through the mail, in-person at the county election office, or at the polls on Election Day. I encourage you to figure out which option works best for you and take the necessary steps to ensure your vote is counted.”

Register to vote

Eligible Iowans can register online at the Iowa DOT website, iowadot.gov.

Alternatively, you can print a form from the Iowa secretary of state’s website and mail or bring the completed form to your local county auditor.

To be eligible to register you must meet the following requirements:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be an Iowa resident.

Be at least 17 years old, and at least 18 on or before Election Day.

Not judged mentally incompetent to vote by a court.

Not claim the right to vote anywhere else.

If you’d like to register online, you’re required to have an Iowa driver’s license or non-operator’s ID. An ID is not required to register with your county auditor’s office, but you will need a valid ID to vote, both early and on Election Day.

To register before Election Day, you need to get your registration in by Oct. 24. You can also register on Election Day, as long as you have an ID and proof of residence.

Most people convicted of a felony who have completed their sentence automatically have their right to vote restored under a 2020 executive order from Gov. Kim Reynolds. People convicted of homicide and some other crimes need to apply to get their voting rights restored.

Voting early

Wednesday marks the first day of early voting, and the first day auditors will begin sending absentee ballots to those who requested them.

In order to vote by mail, an absentee request form must be received by a voter’s county auditor by 5 p.m. on Oct. 24. You can print an absentee request form from the secretary of state’s website.

Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the county auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. Any ballot received after that time will not be counted.

Mailed absentee ballots can also be returned in person to the county auditor’s office or dropped in a drop box outside the office. Not all county auditors have set up drop boxes.

If you did not request a ballot by mail, you can still cast absentee ballots early in person at your county auditor’s office starting on Wednesday. Many counties also offer satellite locations where voters can vote in person. Contact your local county auditor or visit their website to find more early voting options.

Election Day

To vote on Election Day, Nov. 8, you will need to go to your local precinct. You can find your precinct at the secretary of state’s website or your local auditor’s website. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You will need a valid ID to vote. IDs that can be used at the polls include an Iowa driver’s license, non-operator ID, U.S. passport, voter ID card, and others.

Voters without an ID can also have another voter in the precinct attest to their identity, or cast a provisional ballot and provide ID before the time the votes are canvassed, which will be Nov. 14 this year.







Who’s running?

Hundreds of federal, state and county offices are up for election in Iowa this November.

The following offices will appear on ballots across the state:

: Chuck Grassley (Republican), Mike Franken (Democrat).

: Kim Reynolds (R), Deidre DeJear (D), Rick Stewart (Libertarian).

: Paul Pate (R), Joel Miller (D),

: Tom Miller (D), Brenna Bird (R).

Auditor of State: Rob Sand (D), Todd Halbur (R).

: Michael Fitzgerald (D), Roby Smith (R).

Secretary of Agriculture: Mike Naig (R), John Norwood (D).

Voters will also decide on candidates in the state’s four congressional races:

District 1:

(D).

District 2:

(D).

District 3: Cindy Axne (D), Zach Nunn (R).

District 4: Randy Feenstra (R), Ryan Melton (D), Bryan Holder (Liberty Caucus).

Each of Iowa’s state representative districts and some Senate districts will also be on the ballot. Check with your local auditor or the secretary of state’s website to see who’s running in your precinct.

What’s different?

This November marks the first time many Iowans will vote since the Legislature passed a law changing election procedures. The 2021 city and school election as well as this year’s primary elections were conducted under those rules, but turnout in November is expected to be far higher.

Here’s what has changed from the 2020 election:

The window to vote early has shortened from 29 days to 20 days.

Absentee ballot requests must be received by county auditors 15 days before the election, up from 10 days.

If not registering on Election Day, voters must register to vote 15 days before the election, up from 10 days.

Absentee ballots must arrive at the county auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Previously, ballots postmarked by Election Day were counted if received by the following Monday.

Polls are open for one hour less on Election Day, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In most situations, only members of someone’s household or an immediate family member may return a ballot for them. Special rules exist for people with disabilities or those in health care settings.