Democrats call on Reynolds to reverse rejection of COVID-19 school aid

“I don't understand why we wouldn't do everything we can to keep our kids safe in schools this fall and why we wouldn't use every resource available to us to do so,” House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said about the decision to reject federal assistance. “It makes no sense to me why we wouldn't want to take additional resources that are given to us to make our schools even safer.”

In April, Reynolds announced on national TV she had rejected the federal aid because the state did not need it. “ … They sent an additional $95 million to the state of Iowa to get our kids back in the classroom by doing surveillance testing. And I said, ‘We’ve been in the classroom since August. Here’s your $95 million back,” she said then.

The governor’s office also has stated that 65 percent of Iowa’s eligible population, which does not include children younger than 12, has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Vaccine is the best tool to protect against COVID-19,” Reynolds’ spokesman Pat Garrett said in a statement this week.

Mask-wearing is another mitigation strategy, “but long-term use can come with its own costs,” he said. “Ultimately, parents know the health of their children best, which is why the governor supports parental choice over mandates.”