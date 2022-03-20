DeJear looks to optimize Democrat strongholds in governor bid

WATERLOO -- Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear made a stop in Black Hawk County on Saturday evening to meet the people she hopes to soon call her constituents and to put her campaign strategy into action.

DeJear held a meet-and-greet at Absalom Lounge, 320 E. Fourth St. in downtown Waterloo, where she shook hands and spoke with anyone willing to stop in.

A small business owner, DeJear started Caleo Enterprises as a student at Drake University, and said the opportunities afforded to her to succeed have narrowed for others in recent years, prompting her to run. DeJear says she hopes to enact reforms in the education system and bolster access to essential services like child care and health care. Having also started the Back 2 School Iowa nonprofit, she said education is at the forefront of her priorities.

“Education is a catalyst for change, and when we see our state facing great economic challenges -- we have a workforce shortage, we have a skills, gap, we’re having challenges getting people into jobs because they can’t access health care -- these are all things that can be resolved through education,” DeJear said, “but with also an invested interest in economic development."

But in order to implement these changes, DeJear must first win election against incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds currently leads in the polls, and 2022 is expected to be a red wave year for Republicans. Still, DeJear says there's a path to victory, and it can be found by focusing on Democratic-leaning communities in Iowa, including Black Hawk County.

“We’ve spent a lot of time focusing on the other side, but we’re re-empowering each other and getting people excited about the process,” DeJear said. “We’re also connecting with those disadvantaged voters, hard-to-reach populations. And we’re doing that soon.”

DeJear said she knows firsthand the potential that Waterloo and Black Hawk County hold for Democrats, having organized for the Obama campaign in the community in 2012. She added that Democrats have learned lessons from disappointing turnouts in 2018 and are looking to apply those lessons now.

"If we can do the hard work to reach those populations, then everything else will follow suit," DeJear said. "And Black Hawk County is one of those counties where we've got to do a stronger job of turning people out, and we will do a much better job than we have in the past."

