Court: U of Iowa must comply with subpoena on utilities deal

The deal will only make financial sense for the university long-term if the endowment earns billions in the market and isn’t depleted too quickly through campus spending. Taxpayers could be on the hook for the payments to the companies if the deal goes south.

In promoting the proposal as a win for the state, University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld noted that 21.5% of the money for the transaction would come from Iowa-based investors. Democratic lawmakers questioned whether the investors had ties to university officials or were supporters of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who backed the deal.

But the school denied open records requests for the investors’ identities, saying their names were marked as “proprietary” and “trade secrets” by the bidders and therefore could not be disclosed.

Sand, a Democrat serving his first term, requested details of the four bids from companies that competed for the transaction and the list of investors, after university officials briefed him on the deal in 2019.

Sand filed a subpoena for several categories of documents related to the transaction in January 2020, after university officials declined his requests for information. A judge ordered the university to comply with the subpoena, but put the ruling on hold as the university appealed.