Charter schools, but not vouchers, advance in Iowa Legislature

DES MOINES — Republicans controlling majorities in the Iowa Legislature began their homestretch march to adjournment Thursday by passing bills dealing with charter schools, child care services and assisted reproduction fraud while leaving a host of other stalled ideas behind as they shift attention to setting a state budget and cutting taxes.

“We’re starting to see a final picture of what bills will still be left to be considered at the end of session,” House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, told reporters on a day when some measures survived but scores fell victim to a procedural deadline designed to winnow lawmakers’ workload heading toward an April 30 adjournment target.

Among Thursday’s second “funnel” casualties were Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to provide state-funded “students first” scholarships to private school families — known popularly as vouchers; Senate Republicans’ bill to cut off state funds for cities and counties that sought “defund” police departments; and several House GOP priorities to expand access to and affordability of child care.