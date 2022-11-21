Capitol Notebook: Reynolds names another key staff member

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has named Jacob Nicholson as her office staff’s new chief operating officer, the governor’s office announced Monday.

Nicholson replaces Taryn Frideres, who was recently named Reynolds’ new chief of staff.

The changes will take effect Dec. 1.

Nicholson, a Slater native and Iowa State University graduate, previously worked for the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

During that job, he “worked very closely with all state agencies and will continue to foster those relationships to ensure we are providing Iowans the best level of service they deserve,” he said in a news release.

Reynolds said her office has worked closely with Nicholson over the past several years on the state’s responses to major events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 derecho and severe flooding in southwest Iowa in 2019.

“He’s proven himself as a strong leader during our state’s most challenging times, and I know his depth of knowledge and experience will make him a great asset to the people of Iowa,” Reynolds said in the release.

NEW TAX RATES: There will be four rates for state income taxes in 2023, the result of recent changes to state law, the state Department of Revenue announced.

In 2023, for married taxpayers filing jointly, the tax rates will be:

4.4% on income less than $12,000.

4.82% on income from $12,000 to $60,000.

5.7% on income from $60,000 to $150,000.

6% on income above $150,000.

For taxpayers filing individually, rates will be:

4.4% on income less than $6,000.

4.82% on income from $6,000 to $30,000.

5.7% on income from $30,000 to $75,000.

6% on income above $75,000.

Under the changes, the standard deduction is eliminated.

LOTTERY WINNER: Tamara Sheehan of Forest City claimed a $2 million Powerball prize from the Iowa Lottery on Friday, the lottery announced Monday.

Sheehan’s winning ticket was the sixth prize of at least $1 million won in Iowa during the Powerball jackpot run that culminated in a world-record $2.04 billion drawing on Nov. 7, the lottery said. A seventh $1 million winner remains unclaimed, the lottery said.

Sheehan bought her winning ticket at a Casey’s in Forest City, which received a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Sheehan’s winnings came from the Oct. 10 drawing.

“We are going to use it to invest, and we’ll take a couple trips,” Sheehan told the Iowa Lottery. “It just makes everything easier.”