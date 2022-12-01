CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Reynolds announces federal grants to homeownership programs

Iowa will devote $20 million to expanding opportunities for homeownership using federal pandemic assistance funds, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday.

The Iowa Finance Authority will award grants to 15 organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, to assist with 91 homes across the state.

Among the organizations to benefit is Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity in Waterloo, Waverly, and Cedar Falls will receive $1,495,796 to assist six homes.

“We know that homeownership is the leading driver of wealth creation,” Gov. Reynolds said in a press release. “The investments announced today will … assist many Iowan families in opening the door to homeownership, upward economic mobility and the ability to live in the communities where they work.”

Habitat for Humanity of Iowa and several local affiliates received most of the grants, allowing for the construction of 69 homes to be sold to income-eligible families across the state.

“The awards made to Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the state will fuel a historic and transformational investment into sustainable homeownership opportunities for Iowans,” said Lisa Houser, executive director at Habitat for Humanity of Iowa. “Habitat for Humanity of Iowa commends Gov. Reynolds’ commitment and leadership in advancing housing opportunities for Iowans.”

FINKENAUER NAMED ENVOY: Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, was appointed to serve as the U.S. State Department’s special envoy for global youth issues, the department announced Thursday.

Finkenauer was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives at 25 and the U.S. House at 29. In 2019, she became the youngest woman to sponsor a bill that passed in the U.S. House. A press release from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that experience gives her insight into the “key role youth voices and perspective play in policymaking and good governance.”

“So grateful to get the opportunity to serve as Special Envoy for Global Youth,” Finkenauer said in a tweet on Thursday. “Ready for the work ahead and would love for you to see it all!”

In the role, Finkenauer will be the head representative for the state department on youth issues. She will work on youth-related programming related to the department’s foreign policy initiatives, and work with young people to formulate relevant policies and programs, Blinken said in the release.

“I warmly welcome Special Envoy Finkenauer to the Department and look forward to working with her as we champion global youth issues at the State Department,” Blinken said in the release.

Finkenauer served two years in Congress, representing Iowa’s northeast 1st Congressional District from 2019 to 2021 before losing re-election to Republican Ashley Hinson. Finkenauer ran for the 2022 Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, losing in the primary to Democrat Mike Franken.

PROBATION: A former state employee will serve two years of probation and pay a fine of more than $57,000 after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, a class D felony.

Renae Rapp, a former administrative assistant at the Iowa Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders, pleaded guilty in September to altering the timecards of her husband, who was a part-time employee at the institution. District Judge Carl Petersen sentenced Rapp on Monday.

According to an investigation by Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand’s office, Rapp used her husband’s key fob to adjust the payroll system, resulting in more than $52,000 in additional wages to her husband and nearly $9,000 in other payroll costs.

“This highlights the important work of the Auditor’s Office,” Sand said in a press release. “If you steal taxpayers’ money, we’ll catch you and you’ll be held accountable.”

STATE SETTLES WITH CARMAX: Iowa will receive $20,589 in a multistate settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores Inc., a used car sales company, Attorney General Tom Miller announced Thursday.

The lawsuit stemmed from the allegation that the company did not disclose open safety recalls to consumers when selling used cars.

The $1 million settlement was reached with 36 states.

The settlement set a standard that used car dealers should generally disclose open safety recalls to consumers before they bought cars, Miller’s office said in a press release Thursday. CarMax will include links for vehicles sold online and QR codes in person linking to any open recalls on vehicles being sold.

“When buying a vehicle, Iowans have the expectation they are receiving reliable and accurate information from the dealer, especially when it comes to the safety of the vehicle,” Miller said in the release. “With this settlement, CarMax customers can know that they have complete information about any safety recalls that apply to their vehicle.”